Huobi Token, Collateral Network, And Polkadot To Make Price Gains In The Next Two Weeks

As the banking crisis goes from bad to worse, cryptocurrency investors are eagerly waiting to see how the market reacts. While many cryptocurrencies are up, some are performing better than others. Three projects that are expected to make price gains over the next two weeks are Huobi Token (HT), Polkadot (DOT) and Collateral Network (COLT). Here’s why.
Collateral Network (COLT) the new web3 challenger lender is set for big things as it enters its presale and already analysts are predicting 35x price rise in the coming quarter.
Huobi Token (HT) Is Expected To Surge After 30% Price Dip
Huobi Token (HT) experienced one of the poorest performances in the market throughout March. Its value crashed by 30.24% to $6.38 and trading volume plummeted shortly after. As March comes to an end, daily trading volume has dropped below 7 million a day as confidence in Huobi Token (HT) continues to decline. However, it’s not all bad news for Huobi Token (HT).
Over the next two weeks, analysts believe that the value of Huobi Token (HT) will slowly start to bounce back with price predictions suggesting an increase of around 10%. Although this is not guaranteed, Huobi Token (HT) daily trading volume has slowly started to creep up suggesting that many investors believe a price increase is on the way.
Polkadot (DOT) Rises After Announcing Stellar Partnership
Polkadot (DOT) recently announced that it has formed a new partnership with Stellar Network.This partnership brings several benefits to Polkadot (DOT), most notably the improvement of its liquidity to help improve user experience. The two networks will be connected using Spacewalk bridge to ensure a seamless collaboration.
This news has been met with much enthusiasm from the Polkadot (DOT) community. Polkadot’s (DOT) price has increased to $6.16, with a 1.47% price increase over the last five days. Should this new collaboration enhance the user experience for Polkadot (DOT), analysts believe that additional price surges could easily take Polkadot (DOT) to $6.40 in the next two weeks.
Collateral Network (COLT) On Track To Hit A New High
Collateral Network (COLT) is a decentralized crowdlending platform that lets users unlock liquidity from high-value assets. The cross-chain network uses blockchain and in particular NFTs, to offer a lucrative new solution.
The process begins when a borrower requests a loan and an NFT backed 1:1 by their real-world asset is minted. Once created the NFT is fractionalized, which lets lenders collectively fund a loan by offering a fraction of the required capital.
By lending cryptocurrency, lenders will earn a fixed interest rate, in the process becoming their own bank and generating a passive income. Collateral Network (COLT) is designed to be more streamlined than traditional crowdlending processes, enabling borrowers to keep their physical assets while liquidating them.
Collateral Network (COLT) has been successfully audited and vetted. Additionally, the project’s liquidity pool will be locked for 33 years to remove any risk of a scam. Collateral Network (COLT) will use COLT tokens to power its network offering a number of benefits for holders including staking governance rights and access to a VIP members club.
One token can currently be purchased for $0.01 and is expected to increase in price by 3500% over the next few months, making Collateral Network (COLT) one of the most exciting presales on the market.
Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:
Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/
Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register
Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.