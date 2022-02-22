How Will Digital Marketing Change When the Metaverse Arrives?

Only a few months back, most people had never heard about the Metaverse. Those that read the book “Snow Crash” by Neal Stephenson, 30 years ago (1992), were a step ahead. But still, to move on from the imaginary mind of the author, to this soon-to-be reality, was a big step, which we will now take collectively. Here is how digital marketing will adapt, soon.
How to move from Reality to Fiction
It is simply impossible to explain the Metaverse in a small article, but for readers to understand the changes to come, there needs to be a minimum of comprehension of what the Metaverse will be. The best way to do it easily, is to imagine that you would live another life in a parallel universe. Only, this one will be virtual and not physical. You will be able to do most of the things you would in real life, but although your thoughts and your brain’s attention will be focused on what you are doing there, your body will remain at home, or wherever you are located when entering the Metaverse.
The founders of these Metaverse worlds will have to come up with ways to make people believe that they are actually having a real moment, when it will be fully fictional. That is when digital marketing will start to play its role. All the traditional online tools of today will still be used, at least in the foreseeable future. There is no doubt that social media will play an important role in marketing these worlds, especially because one of the Metaverse that will be online soon, will be conducted by none other than Facebook itself, which has recently changed its company name to Meta, to illustrate the position it intends to take on that market.
The Metaverse is a New Marketing Strategy in Itself
The big difference between how companies do business online today and how they will tomorrow, is in the way they will present themselves online. The reality will not be changed so much. It is the fiction that they will create to make consumers believe that it did change, that will be added to the transaction process.
Today, if you go online to buy a book on Amazon, you have the feeling that you are buying a book in the real life. Using the internet is only a tool to do your shopping. Your action is real, the book is real, and when you receive it, you will feel the same way as if you bought it in a bookstore. With the Metaverse, Amazon will trick your mind into thinking that you actually went to a bookstore to select the one you will buy, by creating a visual experience that will recreate the reality of being in such a place, through VR and other elements, such as the capacity to visualize and talk to the avatars of your friends. That is the marketing tool of the future: Fictitious experiences.
