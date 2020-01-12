Hong Kong Kicks off New Year with Blockchain Conference Chain2020, Registers 10,000

Blockchain adoption is at an all-time high. From small ventures aspiring to change the world to multinationals exploring on how to leverage the technology, decentralization is everywhere. The adoption, although gaining momentum, is still in its infancy. Chain2020 is an event that is organized to give education to people from all walks of industries so they can take advantage of blockchain too.
Educational Conferences at Chain2020
Based in Hong Kong, Chain2020 opens the year to one of the biggest blockchain educational events, with more than 10,000 participants already signed up. Aiming towards breaking knowledge barriers to blockchain and fintech, Chain2020 has an impressive lineup of 35 renowned professionals and experts who will be imparting their wisdom and knowledge to the participants. Some of the speakers include:
- Jay Liang: Founder and CO-Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Association, Liang has more than 25 years of financial experience in both the East and the West.
- Zoran Djikanovic: a PhD and professor at UDG, Djikanovic has been engaged in market regulation and development for two decades. He currently leads projects related to blockchain integration in the capital market.
- Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof: An award-winning entrepreneur, Susanne has always liked to work on the fringes of technology. As the founder of Bitnation, a blockchain ecosystem that allows people to record information as citizens of the virtual nation, she was graced with the UNESCO NETExplo Grand Prix Award in 2017.
- Susan Oh: Declared as one of the Top Ten Woman in Digital, Susan has received the Quantum Impact Award in partnership with the UN General Assembly. She advocates for various UN AI and blockchain projects .
- Dinis Guarda: Ranked as the most influential person in Blockchain by Right Relevance, Guarda is a globally recognized blockchain advocate who is an author, academic and an entrepreneur. With 20 years of experience in international businesses and digital transformation, he has worked with groundbreaking technologies.
- Henri Arslanian: APwC Global Crypto Leader and Asia FinTech Leader, the Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, brings local insight into the Asian fintech scene. He also teaches Asia’s first university course in fintech at the University of Hong Kong.
- Sophia, Hanson Robotics. The most-recognizable human robot has appeared all over the world in tech conferences and her latest version has signed up for Chain2020. Part of the Loving AI project, Sophia helps robots adapt to user needs through intra and interpersonal development.
Geared Up for Asia
Chain2020 offers these educational conferences to increase the awareness of blockchain in the Asian region. With 35 different experts sharing their knowledge, the event has the potential to transform Asia into the center of blockchain development globally. With this, blockchain will be adopted at a mass level in science, businesses, financials and the general society.
Chain2020 is set to kick off on January 15th, 2020 in Hong Kong. The one-day event is packed with small, interactive sessions of global professionals who will be speaking on a range of subjects, with the sessions starting with an overview of Blockchain, followed by smart contracts. As the sessions progress, participants will be educated on topics such as how to invest in cryptocurrencies, the impact of a government-backed coin and what the future holds for cryptos. Through its series of educational conferences, Chain2020 wants to ensure that no one is left behind.
For more information and registration for the Chain2020 event, visit their website: https://www.chain2020.com/