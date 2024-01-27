Holders of Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) see big value in buying into the new Kelexo (KLXO) presale

The broader crypto market took a nosedive in the past several days. Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) were among the big-cap cryptos that took a correction, while the entrance of new projects with intriguing potential like Kelexo (KXLO) has piqued the interest of many investors. A growing number of crypto observers predict Kelexo (KLXO) could be the top presale investment opportunity of the year.
Ethereum (ETH) On a Weekly Decline
Like most altcoins, Ethereum (ETH) reached monthly highs immediately in the wake of the spot Bitcoin ETF approvals. Ethereum (ETH) peaked last January 12th, when it hit a 12-month high of $2,715. Since then, Ethereum (ETH) prices have taken quite the tumble, with prices trading around the $2,200 mark, crabbing between $2,150 and $2,400 in the past several weeks. Nevertheless, Ethereum (ETH) has continued on a downward trend aligned with the bearish market-wide sentiment, with prices fluctuating between bulls and bears in a tug-of-war. Ethereum (ETH) has held up fairly well despite the bearish headwinds.
Litecoin (LTC) Crabbing Since Mid-August 2023
Litecoin (LTC) has been trading sideways since mid-August 2023. Litecoin (LTC) were trading around $65.35 as of this writing, trading below its 150-day exponential moving average. Price action has been mediocre over the past year for Litecoin (LTC). Despite undergoing a halving event, Litecoin (LTC) prices are somehow lower, despite superseding Bitcoin as the most-utilized cryptocurrency for online payments. Nevertheless, on-chain analytics show that whales are accumulating Litecoin (LTC), even with token prices down 25% in the past 12 months. However, buying the Litecoin (LTC) dip might be a risky investment for individuals with lesser capital.
Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Picks Up Steam 3 Days into Launch
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is poised to bounce back in a big way in 2024 and 2025, especially as the market heats up for another Bitcoin halving. Market analysts believe DeFi lending marketplace Kelexo (KLXO) will be one of the key players in driving DeFi’s resurgence. Kelexo (KLXO) has the potential to bring in new audiences to DeFi with its P2P crypto lending solution, allowing borrowers to access credit 24/7, while enabling lenders to earn passive income on the terms and conditions of the loans they provision.
Kelexo (KLXO) has received over 4,000 signups in the past 72 hours after launching its KLXO token, which will underpin the economy of the lending protocol. The massive demand very early in its life cycle indicates a project on the verge of a breakout this year. KLXO tokens are available at $0.022 per unit and market analysts are setting a price target of $1.50 for KLXO by Q4 2024. Besides the potential for its token to skyrocket in price, Kelexo (KLXO) will also feature a robust DeFi platform and entitle holders to passive income via revenue sharing.
It’s not surprising why Kelexo (KLXO) has drawn significant attention from those “in-the-know” about crypto. Make no mistake about it—the no-KYC, low-fee P2P marketplace is one of the most tantalizing investment opportunities of the year.
Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.