The History and Future of Alcohol

Despite bars and restaurants closing during the pandemic, alcohol consumption grew by 14% from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, almost half of Americans got their alcohol online, up by 243%. Both in good times and bad, people turn to alcohol to calm anxiety, boost their sense of wellbeing, and celebrate. From graduations to engagements to anniversaries, people have been drinking cocktails.
There’s a new trend in the marketplace, just in time for summer. Many Americans now turn to pre-packaged, ready to drink cocktails. In 2020 ready-to-drink cocktails grew 43% worldwide and by 2024 they are expected to make up 20% of the e-commerce alcohol market in the U.S. Choosing ready-to-drink is an easy choice, as you don’t have to source ingredients, makes no mess, and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.