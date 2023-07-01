Helium Price Showing Worried Performance, TCRV Up 80% In The Last 30 Days

Helium (HNT), a unique crypto created to power IoT devices, is experiencing an uncharacteristic price action. Following a sharp price drop of Helium, HNT is now up double digits, leading to its risk rating being upgraded. Meanwhile, Tradecurve (TCRV) has maintained its upward momentum and is now up by 80% over the last 30 days.
Helium Price Spikes, But Risk Metric Increases
Helium (HNT), a blockchain created to power Internet of Things devices, is being closely monitored by market analysts due to huge price swings. Starting on Tuesday, the price of Helium (HNT) plunged by more than 15%, as the price of the coin fell from a high of $1.3 to as low as $1.182.
Double-digit price drops are common in the crypto market, but the swing of Helium (HNT) happened when the crypto market was predominantly bullish. Following its plunge, the price of Helium (HNT) is now up by 12.35 in the last 24 hours. Following its latest upswing in a predominantly static market, Helium now trades at $1.35 per coin.
Due to Helium moving out of character and no news or significant development to back up the price action, analysts have raised concerns about the worrisome performance of the coin. InvestorsObserver has now raised the risk metric of Helium from low to a mid-risk asset. In addition, the low trading volume at an average of $660,000 before the swings would hint at whales shorting Helium (HNT) for profit.
Tradecurve Up 80% In 30 Days, Boasts Greater Liquidity Than Binance
Retaining its bullish momentum over the last 30 days, Tradecurve has raked in an impressive 80% gain over the last 30 days to set a new trading high at $0.018 per token. The stunning performance of TCRV makes it one of the best-performing digital assets in the month of June where most cryptos have been on an unsteady path.
Tradecurve is making a name for itself not only for its remarkable market performance but as a hybrid exchange that would have greater liquidity than Binance and other centralized exchanges. As the first crypto exchange that will grant traders access to financial instruments from the forex, stocks, options, ETFs, and commodities market, Tradecurve taps into the over-the-counter derivatives market which has a value of $632 trillion.
In comparison, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange has a trading volume of $6.8 billion over the last 24 hours. With more assets available on Tradecurve and greater liquidity, crypto experts have predicted that Tradecurve could become the next major home for crypto traders. Its utility token, TCRV, would benefit from this growth, with many experts forecasting a 100x rally in the second half of the year.
What Coin Are Investors Making?
The unique offering of Tradecurve puts it on a clear ascension path to becoming one of the leading crypto exchanges. Investors have a one-off chance to get into Tradecurve still priced at $0.018 before its price pump with the ongoing limited offer of a 50% deposit bonus on all TCRV purchases until Monday, July 3rd.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.