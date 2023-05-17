HedgeUp (HDUP) Set to Gain Holders 3,800%, While Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) Struggle

Experts predict that the crypto market will fully recover at some point in 2023. This is good news for investors who got into the market within the last 7 months, as it means they will start seeing investment returns. HedgeUp (HDUP) holders are among those expected to earn big.
But despite the promising market outlook, some projects are still struggling. Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) have, unfortunately, seen their values decline by 15%. This has caused some investors to doubt their performance in the coming months.
Experts predict HedgeUp (HDUP) to gain more than 3000%
HedgeUp (HDUP) has been making waves in the crypto market and for good reason. In their latest analysis, crypto experts have predicted that the token will give holders a 3,800% return on investment (ROI) in 2023. This performance should put it up there among the top-performing crypto assets of the year.
Why do analysts think the token will perform so well?
HDUP is the utility token of one of the most innovative projects to come out of DeFi. The team behind HedgeUp (HDUP) is building a platform that will let users invest in alternative assets without having to buy the products themselves.
HedgeUp (HDUP) is able to achieve this by tokenizing the assets. The project will partner with vendors to create NFT representations of gold, diamond, jewelry, artwork, and more. Users will then be able to invest in the underlying assets by trading these NFTs on the HedgeUp (HDUP) marketplace.
According to HedgeUp (HDUP), the platform will allow for fractional assets. This basically means that traders will be able to pay a fraction of the price for a fraction of an asset. That way, HedgeUp hopes to open up the alternative assets market to people from all over the world.
With this kind of utility behind it, HedgeUp (HDUP) is expected to take the market by storm when it officially launches on the blockchain. Its value could grow by more than 3000%.
Currently though, the token is in presale. It’s being sold at a price of $0.020 per token. And while this is a discounted price, it already represents a significant ROI from the initial price of $0.009.
Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) struggle
Unlike HedgeUp (HDUP), Fantom (FTM) and Apecoin (APE) are already in the open market. Fantom is a blockchain protocol built to provide a scalable and secure platform for DeFi and decentralized applications. It was designed to provide a fast and cheap alternative to Ethereum.
ApeCoin (APE), on the other hand, is the utility and governance token for the Ape ecosystem. It is backed by the highly popular and successful Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC).
But despite having relatively solid projects behind them, ApeCoin (APE) and Fantom (FTM) have struggled a bit recently. They are still reeling from the effect of last year’s crypto winter.
Data from CoinGecko shows that ApeCoin (APE) has lost 23% of its value in the last 30 days to trade at $3.43. Fantom (FTM), on the other hand, has lost 25.4% in the same period to trade at $0.37.
For more information about HedgeUp (HDUP) presale use the links down below:
- Website: https://hedgeup.io/
- Presale: https://app.hedgeup.io/sign-up
- Telegram: https://t.me/HedgeUpChat
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/HedgeUpOfficial
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.