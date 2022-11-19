Hedera (HBAR) and Stacks (STX) prices see minor selloff as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pumps higher

With crypto prices still struggling, Hedera (HBAR) and Stacks (STX) are seeing only a minor selloff, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to pump higher. Now in stage 2 of its presale, Orbeon Protocol has risen in price and has caught the interest of crypto hobbyists and investors alike. The price of the token is set to increase again Friday 18th November.
So how does Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) compare to Hedera (HBAR) and Stacks (STX)? Let’s explore the details of these projects.
Hedera (HBAR)
So what is Hedera (HBAR) and why is it not doing as well as many people expected? Hedera (HBAR) is a hashgraph cryptocurrency that has a unique blockchain technology backing it. The Hedera (HBAR) Hashgraph is a project that enables cryptocurrencies, DApps, and smart contracts.
Hedera (HBAR) has gained the attention of many investors because of the notable owners of this project. These owners include Google, T-Mobile, IBM, LG, and more. For this reason, many investors find this project compelling.
Still, it’s worth noting that Hedera (HBAR) did struggle with its release and is only now gaining some traction. Fast forward to 2022, and HBAR saw a decline of over 83% this year.
Orbeon (ORBN)
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token, which is now in phase 2 of its presale, is one of the leading currencies for investors and projects looking for capital. ORBN is the token that powers the Orbeon Protocol System. So what is the purpose of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token and this project?
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was designed to disrupt the venture capital industry, as well as solve the issue many small investors have – by allowing them the opportunity to back some of the biggest startups in the world.
Orbeon Protocol enables businesses to raise funds through NFTs-as-a-service (NFTaaS). This gives startups the potential to seamlessly raise funds while building a community around their projects.
The platform has a robust ecosystem including the Orbeon Wallet, which allows users to buy, exchange, and hold their NFTs and cryptocurrencies in one place.
The starting price was $0.004 and has now risen to $0.009 and projected to rise over 6,000% during the initial presale phase, Orbeon Protocol is one of the strongest coins on the market for investors at the moment.
Stacks (STX)
Stacks (STX) is a project which proposes introducing a programmable layer to Bitcoin. Essentially, Stacks (STX) tries to reduce the current issues of the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Stacks (STX) attempts to fix the lack of security, scalability, and even developer restrictions that the current crypto has. Unfortunately, although this seems initially promising, the actual implementation of the system has not seen the vibrant success once predicted. Instead, Stacks (STX) has been on a downward trend of late.
Though Stacks (STX) excites Bitcoin enthusiasts, many cryptocurrency fans feel like Stacks is an entirely unnecessary addition.
Conclusion
Although Stacks (STX) and Hedera (HBAR) seemed promising at the beginning, these two cryptos just haven’t seen the success that advocates hoped for.
Both Stacks (STX) and Hedera (HBAR) have seen a minor selloff, with only Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continuing to pump higher out of all of these three crypto offerings.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.