Grayscale Investments Clients Begin Diversifying Their Portfolios

Several companies try to bring cryptocurrencies to the mainstream. Providing financial instruments appears to be the most viable option at this time.
Grayscale Investments has become a crucial player in this particular segment.
A Bullish Year for Grayscale Investments
It is a company that manages crypto assets and exposes investors to bitcoin and select altcoins.
Despite a semi-bearish year for the crypto markets in general, Grayscale Investments has had a pretty good year.
The company welcomed $225 million in the final quarter of 2019, coinciding with a notable price increase for bitcoin and altcoins.
This brings the total to over $600 million for all of 2019 combined.
The company confirms most of the investments are from institutional-grade clients.
It is also the highest amount of “fresh money” coming to this company since its inception several years ago.
In fact, the 2019 influx of capital is higher compared to all investments from 2013 to 2018 combined.
That just goes to show how much the cryptocurrency industry has grown since that time.
To top it all off, Grayscale Investments received 25% more clients compared to previous years.
It is evident that cryptocurrencies remain of great interest to investors.
So much even that one-third of their clients show an interest in diversifying their holdings accordingly.
Bitcoin remains the prominent and popular option, albeit that is only to be expected.