One of the most competitive AIs in the search engine field is Google Bard, as it aims to take the number one spot from ChatGPT. As a result, many investors and traders have gone to AI in order to find price predictions and other important data surrounding the future of specific altcoins.
When we asked Bard what the best altcoins to invest in are, it recommended Compound (COMP), Chainlink (LINK), and Everlodge (ELDG). Today, we will go over what it had to say about each altcoin.
Summary
- Compound to surge to $72 according to Google Bard
- According to Google Bard, Chainlink will rise to $9.12
- Everlodge can spike in value by 35x at launch according to Bard
Google Bard Predicts Growth for Compound (COMP)
First, it’s Compound (COMP) crypto, which also entered the green zone in terms of its on-chart activity. According to Google Bard AI, the Compound crypto can soon surge in value due to its upward momentum, which can serve as a catalyst to attract more investors.
As a point of comparison, $35 was the weekly low, while $40 was the weekly high point for Compound. According to the Compound price prediction made by Google Bard, it can reach $72 by the end of the year. But aside from the Compound crypto, another altcoin gained significant attention.
Chainlink (LINK) to Surge According to AI
Second, we asked Google Bard to tell us more about the Chainlink (LINK) crypto. According to the AI, the Chainlink network’s development activity has increased on a steady basis during the past three years. This rise in activity has pushed it as a major competitor, and the Chainlink crypto’s value can increase.
During the previous week, the Chainlink price hovered at $5.76 on the low end and $6.41 on the high end. With this in mind, based on the data from Google Bard, the Chainlink price prediction puts it at $9.12 by the end of the year.
Why Google Bard Sees Everlodge (ELDG) as a Top-Growth Project
Third, Google Bard recommended Everlodge. This is an upcoming marketplace that implements a groundbreaking business model. It will completely change how trades and investors interact with the holiday homes market or any other real estate investment.
Those aiming to buy a property needed much upfront capital, such as $2,000,000 or above. This is out of reach for most people, and they typically need to get a loan or a mortgage to acquire such capital.
But Everlodge will digitize then mints properties as NFTs. They then get split into smaller pieces through the process of fractionalization. Now, anyone can build a diversified portfolio at just $100. Some properties can get rented out and supply investors with passive income.
At the center of it all is ELDG, its native token. The project is nearly complete with Stage 3 of its presale, where it trades at $0.018, and at Stage 4, it will increase to $0.019. According to Google Bard, it can surge by 35x at launch.
