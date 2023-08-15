Google Bard Bullish on Aave, Filecoin, and Pomerdoge

Google Bard is one of the revolutionary inventions of AI chatbot communication that has flooded the internet in recent times. Aside from being used as a general research tool, the chatbot has been found helpful in dishing out top-notch market analysis. In today’s prediction of Google Bard, Aave (AAVE), Filecoin (FIL), and Pomerdoge (POMD) are set for unprecedented bullishness. Let’s see whether this prediction will materialize.
Google Bard Outlook for Aave (AAVE) Shows Bullishness
Aave (AAVE) is a DeFi Protocol that has a wide range of reach across multiple chains including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche. The performance of Aave in recent times has been dilly-dallying around the positive and the negative axis of the market chart.
It lost more than 12.64% of its price value about a week ago, before recovering to stay bullish in the last 48 hours. Now, the bear pressure has struck Aave again, making it lose a slight 2% in the past few hours.
The prediction of Google Bard tallies with that of many analysts, as they all predicted a bullish outlook for Aave going forward. With its current value trading at $63.57, Google Bard is predicting that the price may go up as high as 93.62 by the end of 2023.
With all key performance indicators favoring Aave, the Google Bard Aave bullish prediction is set to materialize.
Filecoin (FIL) Is Projected for Bullish Trends by Google Bard
Although Filecoin (FIL) current performance may have cast aspersions on the prediction of Google Bard, the likelihood of a change in fortune is very much possible. Filecoin is currently in a downward trend, losing 8.16% of its price value within a week. The problem is further compounded by the trading volume which also depreciated by 11.82% within the same time interval.
Google Bard may have based its Filecoin prediction on the robust market capitalization which is about $1.7 billion and the numerous projects and partnerships the Filecoin ecosystem is embarking on. With the current price trading at $4.04, it is uncertain if Google Bard’s prediction of Filecoin reaching $5.66 by the end of the year will come to fruition.
Google Bard Predicts a Potential Surge of 100x for Pomerdoge (POMD)
While previous memecoins generated their hype through social media memes, Pomerdoge is bringing a novel use case for memecoins. Through its platform, Pomerdoge will be a connection point for players and gamers to enjoy a satisfying gaming experience. The platform will also create a marketplace – Pomerplace, where players can build and trade characters, create custom items for their avatars and transact their assets with other players.
Users can be eligible for extra incentives simply by purchasing the POMD token at the price of $0.007. These incentives include access to 7,777 NFTs collection and access to a percentage of revenue generated by the user’s tokens’ worth. However, only the presale holders will be eligible for these extra perks.
According to Google Bard’s prediction, Pomerdoge is expected to rise by 40x, which is expected considering how big the gaming industry is. As you might have probably been aware, investing early in a promising project can generate massive gains in the future. We believe this is a project that you check out.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.