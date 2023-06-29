Golteum’s (GLTM) Multi-Assets Platform Presents Exciting Opportunities: Join The Presale

Are you intrigued by the latest buzz in the cryptocurrency world about the Golteum (GLTM) project? With a surfeit of thrilling features and benefits, this new platform is gaining the attention of several investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. Whether you are a pro or an amateur in the crypto market, understanding the ins and outs of the Goteum platform and GLTM token is essential to thriving in this current crypto space.
In this article, we will dive deep into what Golteum is all about, how it works, why it’s most likely to best other projects in 2023, and its mission to revolutionize the precious metals market!
What is Golteum (GLTM)?
Golteum is a new sharp-edge Defi platform that smoothly combines precious metals, NFTs, and cryptocurrency trading into one user-friendly interface. It is a revolutionary new web3 multi-assets trading platform that has recently gained a lot of attention in the crypto world after its round 1 presale.
Golteum, regarded as one of the world’s first fully asset-backed NFT trading platforms, has a strong focus on security, integrity, and user experience that will make investing fun and easy. With GLTM customers can easily control their assets, and navigate the ever-growing crypto industry from a non-custodial wallet.
How does Golteum (GLTM) Work?
Golteum spearheads the merging of traditional precious metals markets with blockchain technology. By tokenizing physical assets, Golteum offers a smooth process for users and investors to trade and own precious metals digitally. Each Golteum token represents ownership of one gram of Gold and other precious metals, thereby providing a modern transparent, and secure method to hold and transfer tangible values. All these reflect Golteum’s mission.
What is the Golteum (GLTM) Token?
The Golteum token – (GLTM) is the native token of Golteum’s ecosystem that grants holders access to several benefits. GLTM serves the purpose of utility, helping users to access the Golteum precious metals trading platform, directly purchase precious metals, and serves as a store of value for the project.
Golteum has a total fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, of which 19% are available for presale. Round 1 of the presale was private and sold out 32,500,000 tokens at $0.0074 in 48 hours, due to the hype surrounding it.
However, round 2 just opened and is trading at $0.012. This is an opportunity for early investors to cash in on a project that experts and analysts have predicted to go parabolic once launched.
Why Golteum Will Outperform Projects Like Dogecoin (DOGE) and USD Coin (USDC) in 2023
Golteum (GLTM) is expected to outperform the majority of projects in the crypto market in 2023, including top guns like Dogecoin (DOGE) and USD Coin (USDC). With its unique interface, gold and other precious metals resistance to volatility, and ever-expanding foresighted collaborations, it projects an outstanding investment opportunity for investors seeking freedom to diversify their portfolio.
Golteum teamed up with Fireblocks, a forefront provider of institutional-grade web3 infrastructure products, to provide its customers and investors with high-grade digital assets security 24/7.
This collaboration will also give Golteum access to Fireblocks’ reliable security platform that will prevent unauthorized transfer or minting of tokens. With Golteum, investors can rest assured that their assets are in safe hands.
Additionally, its smart contract has been assessed and audited by Certik, with six team members doxxed for KYC and awarded the silver badge.
Further the Boston Consulting Group, expert analysts in the industry have predicted that the crypto industry will have an increase in its market capitalization, reaching $16 trillion by 2030. GLTM with its long-term investment potentials, offers investors the opportunity to actively participate in that upcoming crypto revolution.
Investors can start considering buying some of the GLTM tokens if they want gains and to make up for their losses from the bear market.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.