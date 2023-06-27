Golteum (GLTM) Presale Offers Stability Amidst Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) Bearish Trend

As the broader crypto market experienced a downturn, tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have not been exempt from the bearish trend. With volatility on the rise in the crypto market and interest rates on the rise in traditional finance, users are beginning to return to the timeless form of precious metals investments. But this time, even better with Golteum (GLTM) as the multi-assets Web3 platform opens up possibilities for several DeFi use cases.
On Golteum’s platform, your tokenized precious metals NFTs can do a lot more, not limited to staking, lending, borrowing, etc. Your precious metals become on-chain real-world assets that open up several new ways to make profits from the crypto market without the associated volatility.
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Market trend
Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially created as a joke or parody coin, also known as a lighthearted meme cryptocurrency. Over the past few months, Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a substantial decrease in its value, losing a significant portion of its market capitalization.
While Dogecoin (DOGE) grabbed attention due to celebrity endorsements and market hype earlier this year, it is essential to recognize the potential risks and drawbacks associated with this particular cryptocurrency. Additionally, Dogecoin’s supply is unlimited, with billions of coins in circulation, which raises concerns about its long-term value and sustainability. This heavy supply and its popularity-driven market fluctuations make Dogecoin (DOGE) more susceptible to extreme volatility.
New Generation Blockchain Platform, Solana (SOL), Faces Market Downturn
Solana (SOL), a cutting-edge blockchain platform known for its proof-of-stake mechanism and smart contract functionality, has encountered recent losses amid the broader market slump. Despite reaching an all-time high of $260.6 in November 2021, the coin’s current trading price of $17.59 reflects a decline.
Comprehensive analysis and our Solana (SOL) price prediction indicate a projected 0.82% decrease, with potential lows by June 25, 2023. It is worth noting that the current market sentiment leans towards bearish, with a 54% bearish outlook and a Fear & Greed Index score of 65 (Greed). The dip in Solana’s value may raise concerns for some investors and it is important to assess the coin’s potential drawbacks when compared to Golteum (GLTM).
Golteum’s (GLTM) Presale opportunity
Golteum (GLTM), a leading blockchain-based platform specializing in precious metals investments and real-world assets, has entered its Stage 2 presale phase, offering an exciting opportunity for early adopters. During this phase, investors have the chance to acquire Golteum (GLTM) tokens at a discounted rate, which can later be used on the platform to participate in precious metals investment opportunities. This presents an attractive investment opportunity for those looking to take advantage of Golteum’s potential future growth.
The demand for precious metals investments is on the rise, making Golteum’s presale a potentially profitable venture. Gold and other precious metals have always been popular choices during uncertain times, and by offering a crypto-enabled platform, Golteum (GLTM) is catering to a growing market of investors seeking innovative ways to invest in these commodities. This trend, combined with Golteum’s teaming up with Fireblocks, further enhances the value proposition of investing in Golteum (GLTM).
Working with Fireblocks brings a range of benefits to Golteum (GLTM), including custody services, treasury management, risk mitigation tools, and a highly anticipated tokenization mechanism for handling all precious metals NFTs. These developments position Golteum (GLTM) as a top-tier trading platform and offer both short-term and long-term high investment returns.
With the Stage 2 presale selling out quickly, investors can acquire Golteum’s (GLTM) tokens at an affordable price of $0.012, with a generous 15% bonus offer.
Join the Golteum presale here now, and check the links below!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.