GMX Experiences Brief Decline Amidst Whale And Institutional Accumulation

June 8, 2024

The decentralized exchange GMX, operating on the Arbitrum and Avalanche blockchains, saw a brief decline of 4% today after a strong performance, having surged 15% over the past week.

On-chain data from Lookonchain indicates significant buying activity from whales and institutions.

66 Wallets Withdrew 344,502 GMX Tokens

In the past two days, six new wallets collectively withdrew 344,502 GMX tokens, valued at $15.3 million, from Binance. This accumulation by large holders suggests confidence in the long-term potential of GMX despite the recent price dip.

The recent downturn follows a period of impressive growth, highlighting the volatility often seen in the crypto market.

As whale and institutional interest continues to rise, the market dynamics for GMX could see further shifts in the near future.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: iqoncept/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.