Gamers vs COVID 19 – If You Are a Gamer, Take the Pledge

March 20, 2020 News

The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting every single citizen around the world. One of the best ways to help with recovery efforts of this pandemic is to “flatten the curve”. This means minimizing social contact with others and self quarantining at home. If you are a gamer, you can help slow down the rate of infections and fatalities by staying at home and avoiding social contact.

If you are serious about helping the world recover from coronavirus, you can take a pledge to keep your community safe by social distancing. Gamers vs COVID 19 is a pledge that any gamer can take that promises to take certain measures to help fight COVID-19.

Many popular gamers have already joined this pledge in an effort to help their communities with the coronavirus pandemic.

If you haven’t already, consider pledging to Gamers vs COVID-19 to help the world recover from this nasty virus.

About The Author

Mark

Mark is a 24 year old cryptocurrency entrepreneur. He was introduced to Bitcoin in 2013 and has been involved with it ever since. He used to mine bitcoins and altcoins but now focuses on blogging and educating others about digital currencies.