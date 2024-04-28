Game On: Can Raboo’s AI-Generated Memes Overtake Play-to-Earn Giants Like Axie Infinity and Gala?

Play-to-earn franchises like Axie Infinity and Gala (GALA) have propelled blockchain from the fringes of finance into the mainstream. However, new upstart Raboo has wielded an unbeatable weapon with its AI-generated meme and SocialFi revolution.
Since its launch, Raboo’s fledgling innovation has had investors betting big on its ongoing presale, which culminated in a million-dollar valuation within weeks of its launch. This begs the question: Can Raboo’s meme-fueled ingenuity topple the once sturdy P2E giants? Let’s find out.
Raboo: AI-Generated Meme Platform’s Ingenuity Piques Interest
Raboo is a community-driven initiative that transcends the reach of traditional play-to-earn franchises. This innovative project builds on the ethos of DeFi and blockchain technology by leveraging the power of AI and the allure of memes. At its heart lies its revolutionary SocialFi ecosystem, where $RABT token holders participate in gamified AI meme-generating competitions.
Moreover, Raboo’s ingenious post-to-earn model allows investors to monetize their social media presence. This unique blend of entertainment and incentivized participation has garnered significant attention in the ongoing presale. In a few weeks, Raboo has raised over $1 million from over 4,000 investors worldwide. As it cruises through its second presale stage at an alluring $0.0036, market experts anticipate a staggering 233% rise before the presale ends.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Loses Momentum as P2E Demand Craters
For many who lost their source of income to the COVID-19 lockdown, the introduction of Axie Infinity may have seemed a financial lifesaver. At the peak of the last bull run and play-to-earn frenzy, Axie Infinity conveniently took the forefront of incentivized fun. However, the game lost its momentum due to intensifying bearish pressure.
Axie Infinity token has lost over 34% in 30 days, pushing its drop from an all-time high to a disappointing 95.5%. However, the worst is still far from over for Axie Infinity as Axie NFTs drop below $0.5 from over $350 ATH floor price while user interest plummets significantly. In stark contrast, Raboo aims to provide viable and long-term value by blending generative AI with incentivized fun and profitable community participation – something that Axie Infinity fell short of.
Gala (GALA) Still Down 94% From ATH
Like Axie Infinity, Gala was more than promising at its launch. The hype around Gala‘s inclusive gaming ecosystem was more significant than that of any other play-to-earn project. More than just a gaming project, it is a network of incentive-based video games, an NFT marketplace, a music store, and much more.
However, Gala (GALA) still experienced a rather unfair share of bear pressure after interest in play-to-earn games waned. Despite numerous ecosystem developments and strategic partnerships, Gala is showing no sign of recovery, and experts think it’s dead. Consequently, investors are now eyeing Raboo’s AI-generated memes as a GameFi alternative, thanks to its gamified meme creation approach and SocialFi focus.
Conclusion
The concept of incentivizing fun user participation has become a DeFi mainstay with play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Gala (GALA). However, their disappointing falls show they’re not up to the task. Fortunately, Raboo’s pro-meme innovation and presale success signals its immense potential as a frontrunner in the meme coin, AI, SocialFi, and DeFi arena.
You can participate in the Raboo presale here.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.