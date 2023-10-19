FUNToken Achieves New Milestone with Listing on Coinstore

FUNToken has achieved a new milestone by being listed on Coinstore with a FUN/USDT trading pair. FUNToken is a pioneering iGaming token with a global user base. It aims to become the go-to digital currency for iGaming. The FUN/USDT trading pair is available from 18:00 (UTC+8) on October 19, 2023.
This occasion significantly broadens the token’s reach and impact. FUNToken enhances its accessibility and fortifies its market presence by providing a stable and liquid trading pair. This invites a wider swath of crypto enthusiasts to join its vibrant community.
“This listing is not just another listing. It’s a testament to FUNToken’s growing influence and role in transforming iGaming through blockchain technology,” said Sabine Ross, Head of Business Development at FUNToken. “Coinstore’s listing enhances our liquidity and presents current and prospective token holders with more avenues for trading and investment.”
The listing is pivotal in several key facets:
- It offers enhanced liquidity by pairing FUNToken with USDT, one of the most stable and widely used cryptocurrencies.
- It broadens FUNToken’s exposure, making it even more accessible to Coinstore’s diverse and expanding user base.
- The development aligns with FUNToken’s mission of expanding its utility across various blockchain applications and services.
FUNToken’s listing is part of its broader strategy to diversify and deepen its market penetration continually. Currently, FUNToken has the support of more than 350,000 token holders and staking users worldwide. FUNToken was created as a transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems based on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a “trustless” gaming experience that is fast and transparent.
As FUNToken continues to push boundaries and break new ground, this listing is a significant stepping stone toward realizing its lofty ambitions. It reaffirms FUNToken’s commitment to its growing community and opens new trading, investment, and participation avenues.
Watch FUNToken’s official channels for ongoing updates and future announcements.
About FUNToken
FUNToken’s objective is simple – harnessing the power of blockchain tech to create “trustless” gaming ecosystems that users can rely on and operators can implement seamlessly.
FUNToken is backed by the best in the business – FreeBitco.in is committed to fueling FUNToken’s efforts of making non-custodial gaming an industry standard.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.