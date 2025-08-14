Fully Regulated Exchange XBO.com Unveils $XBO Token and Staking Program

[Douglas, Isle of Man], [August 14th] – XBO.com, a fully licensed global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its native $XBO token on August 18th, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s growth. In parallel, the exchange will open a staking program immediately after the token launch, offering new holders the ability to stake their $XBO holdings and immediately start enjoying the benefits of the exchange.
The dual launch is designed to strengthen the $XBO token’s role within the XBO.com ecosystem from day one, giving users both a tradable digital asset and a practical utility inside the platform’s products and services.
A Platform Built for the Next Phase of Crypto Adoption
Founded with the mission to make cryptocurrency trading inclusive, simple, and trustworthy, XBO.com offers a complete suite of digital asset services that cater to both newcomers and seasoned traders. Unlike many exchanges that lean too heavily toward either basic retail experiences or overly complex professional tools, XBO.com aims to strike the balance, making advanced trading accessible without overwhelming new users.
The platform currently supports:
- Spot and futures trading with leverage options
- Staking programs for popular assets like USDT, USDC, ETH, SOL, and MATIC
- CryptopayX, a merchant payment solution enabling instant crypto transactions with fiat settlement
- A tiered loyalty program offering cashback, reduced fees, and exclusive benefits
- The XBO Card, which allows users to spend their crypto globally with instant conversion to fiat
By integrating all these features under a unified, intuitive interface, XBO.com positions itself as an all-in-one gateway to the digital asset economy.
Why Trust is Central to XBO’s Identity
The company operates under multiple EU regulatory licenses and is on track for full MiCA compliance, ensuring adherence to strict frameworks for transparency, disclosure, and investor protection.
Security measures include:
- Bank-grade encryption and military-level security protocols
- AI-driven transaction monitoring to detect and prevent suspicious activity
- Partnerships with compliance leaders Elliptic and Muinmos
- Cloud infrastructure powered by AWS
- Comprehensive AML (Anti-Money Laundering), CTF (Counter-Terrorist Financing), GDPR, and DPA (Data Protection Act) compliance
In addition, the $XBO token’s smart contracts are undergoing a full audit by Hashlock, a blockchain security firm known for its deep, manual analysis of code to prevent vulnerabilities before launch.
The $XBO Token: Utility from Day One
The $XBO token is more than just a trading pair. It has been designed as the core utility asset of the XBO.com ecosystem, powering transactions, rewards, and exclusive access to platform features.
Holding $XBO unlocks:
- Trading fee discounts across spot and futures markets
- Cashback rewards on exchange activity and XBO Card spending
- Boosted staking rewards on select assets
- Access to Launchpad allocations for upcoming token sales
- Reduced merchant processing fees for CryptopayX users
This design ensures that $XBO has immediate relevance for both traders and long-term platform participants, creating demand driven by utility rather than speculation alone.
“The launch of the $XBO token and our staking program marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to build a sustainable, utility-driven ecosystem for our users,” said Lior Aizik, COO of XBO.com.
“From day one, $XBO will offer tangible value through reduced trading fees, loyalty rewards, and competitive staking yields — all within the framework of a fully regulated and secure exchange.
Our recent sponsorship of the Argentina Football Association goes beyond sport — it’s a strategic investment in connecting with the passionate LATAM community as we expand into one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
This token launch is not just about market participation; it’s about forging long-term relationships with our users worldwide and accelerating adoption in high-growth regions.”
The Staking Program
With the TGE approaching on August 18 and listings around the corner, XBO.com is rolling out a staking program designed to reward commitment and strengthen the $XBO ecosystem from the start.
The program offers two flexible approaches:
- Flex Staking: For those who want to keep their tokens liquid while still earning, Flex Staking delivers 5% APR with daily rewards and no lock-up period. It’s the perfect option for agile traders who want to maintain full control without leaving their tokens idle.
- Fixed Staking: For holders willing to commit, Fixed Staking unlocks higher rewards:
- 30 days → 10% APR
- 60 days → 11.5% APR
- 90 days → 13% APR
With a low entry requirement of just 500 XBO, it’s accessible to both new participants and large-scale holders aiming to maximize returns.
Why Stake Instead of Selling?
While token listings often trigger a wave of short-term profit-taking, experienced market participants understand the bigger picture: long-term growth often outpaces a quick flip.
By staking $XBO, holders:
- Earn up to 13% APR in additional tokens.
- Help reduce market sell pressure, contributing to price stability and long-term value growth.
XBO.com is a fully regulated, operational exchange with a clear roadmap, a growing user base, and real utility baked into its ecosystem. The listings mark the beginning of the journey, not the end, and staking offers a way to grow holdings while supporting the project’s momentum.
Tokenomics and Sustainable Growth
The $XBO token has a total supply designed for long-term ecosystem stability, with allocations structured as follows:
- Initial Sale: 10% (125,000,000 tokens)
- Team: 15% (187,500,000 tokens)
- Marketing & Partnerships: 10% (125,000,000 tokens)
- Treasury: 10% (125,000,000 tokens)
- Liquidity: 1% (12,500,000 tokens)
- XP Rewards: 54% (675,000,000 tokens)
Release schedules are intentionally conservative:
- Pre-sale tokens: Released quarterly over 2 years
- Team tokens: Vested annually over 4 years
- Marketing/Partnerships: Released quarterly over 2 years
- XP Rewards: 2% at launch, then quarterly over 2 years
This structure is designed to avoid sudden large token releases and align incentives between the team, partners, and community.
Why Now Is the Right Time for $XBO
The broader crypto market is entering a new phase marked by institutional participation, regulatory clarity, and renewed retail interest.
In Europe, the MiCA framework provides legal clarity and stability, making it easier for regulated exchanges like XBO.com to operate confidently and attract users. Globally, major financial institutions are re-entering the crypto space, creating an environment where compliance-driven exchanges have a competitive advantage.
By launching the $XBO token and staking program now, XBO.com positions itself at the intersection of these trends, offering users the excitement of a new token launch with the reassurance of a fully regulated, security-focused exchange.
Looking Ahead
With the $XBO TGE set for August 18 | 2pm CET and the staking program opening at the same time, XBO.com is entering a pivotal growth phase. The combination of token utility, platform integration, and strong regulatory foundations provides a compelling proposition for crypto participants seeking both opportunity and security.
In the months ahead, the exchange plans to expand its product range, onboard new strategic partners, and continue enhancing its loyalty ecosystem- all with the $XBO token at the center of its economy.
About XBO.com
XBO.com is a fully licensed cryptocurrency exchange offering spot and futures trading, staking, merchant payment solutions, loyalty programs, and a crypto debit card. Operating under strict global compliance standards, XBO.com combines user-friendly design with institutional-grade security to serve traders worldwide.
