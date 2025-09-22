FTX to Release $1.6 Billion in Third Creditor Distribution

FTX is set to make another round of creditor payouts. Yesterday, the exchange confirmed it will distribute around $1.6 billion to eligible claim holders on September 30, 2025.
This marks the third major distribution since the company’s bankruptcy process began.
Third Distribution Confirmed
According to FTX, the funds will go out to creditors in both the Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes, as long as they’ve completed pre-distribution requirements. The company expects that payments will arrive within 1 to 3 business days after the September 30 release date, depending on the distribution partner chosen.
FTX has partnered with BitGo, Kraken, and Payoneer to facilitate the process. This ensures global accessibility and streamlined transfers for customers worldwide.
(1/3) FTX today announced it is set to distribute approximately $1.6 billion in its Third Distribution to holders of allowed claims in the Plan’s Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements on September 30, 2025.
— FTX (@FTX_Official) September 19, 2025
Security Reminder
Alongside the update, FTX urged customers to remain cautious of phishing emails and fake portals posing as official FTX channels. The company emphasized that all communication will come directly through verified outlets, warning creditors to double-check links before submitting any details.
This warning is timely, scammers often exploit such high-profile payouts to trick claimants into handing over sensitive information.
Total Payout Approaches $7.8 Billion
The third payout adds another massive injection into the market. So far, FTX has already released billions to creditors as part of its restructuring. With this new $1.6 billion distribution, the total payout trajectory now points to around $7.8 billion in returned funds.
For many claimants, this provides long-awaited relief after years of uncertainty. For the broader market, it injects liquidity that could spill over into both crypto trading and related financial ecosystems.
🚨 $FTT SURGES ON FTX REPAYMENTS
FTT up 17% ahead of FTX’s third bankruptcy distribution on Sept 30, which will return $1.6B to creditors.
Price action shows little correlation to fundamentals.
Would you touch FTT here? 👇 pic.twitter.com/WGiMxLgbLQ
— Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) September 20, 2025
Market Impact: FTT Rises
The biggest immediate market mover? FTT, the native token of the FTX ecosystem. Over the past week, FTT surged more than 30%. On CoinMarketCap, the token sits within the top ten of the Altseason Index, showing a 17.69% increase in sentiment momentum.
From a technical view, FTT recently broke out of a falling wedge pattern, a classic bullish signal. Analysts are pointing to a possible 80% upside if momentum holds.
Some chatter also ties the rally to speculation around Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Rumors of a potential comeback, while unconfirmed, have amplified excitement among retail traders.
🚨【Is FTT Making a Comeback?】🚨
FTX plans to distribute up to $1.6 billion to creditors in its third payout on September 30, 2025, injecting funds into the market via BitGo, Kraken, and Payoneer. This not only marks a critical stage in FTX's restructuring but also indicates…
— TAI (@TAIAgent) September 20, 2025
Still, the speculation around SBF is just that, speculation. There’s no confirmation of his involvement in current proceedings. What is real, however, is the liquidity flow coming from these distributions. Billions of dollars are set to re-enter circulation, and that alone has significant implications for both creditor relief and broader crypto market activity.
September 30 is now a critical date for creditors and market watchers alike. The $1.6 billion injection won’t just bring closure to thousands of affected users, it may also fuel trading volumes and token activity across exchanges.
As FTX continues toward its total $7.8 billion payout plan, creditors are finally seeing a path to resolution. And with FTT showing new strength, traders are once again watching whether the token can reclaim a more meaningful role in the altcoin market.
