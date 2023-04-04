Flow (FLOW) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Lose Steam After Investors Fuel Collateral Network (COLT) Presale For 3500% Growth

If you are looking for massive return on investments, the Collateral Network (COLT) presale is something you should not miss out on. Collateral Network (COLT) is projected to grow by 3500% in the next six months. Meanwhile, investors of Flow (FLOW) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are worried about their investments.
Flow (FLOW) Faces Legal Troubles
Flow (FLOW) is a smart contract platform that empowers users to create a new generation of Web3 games, applications and other digital assets. Flow (FLOW) helps Web3 product developers with its multi-node architecture, resources, and tool kit. The ecosystem of Flow (FLOW) has expanded significantly in the past few months.
However, a recent court decision in Dapper Labs Case regarding ‘Top Shot Moments’ NFTs has put Flow (FLOW) in a tight spot. Some experts believe that the SEC might start considering Flow (FLOW) as security after this ruling.
Meanwhile, the price of Flow (FLOW) has declined by 20% in the last few weeks. The current trading price of Flow (FLOW) is $0.9851, which is 97.86% below its all-time high of $46.16.
Market Downfall Hurts Axie Infinity (AXS) Future Plans
The gaming tokens have been losing their shine for the last many months, and Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of them. The market value of Axie Infinity (AXS) has declined by more than 21% in the last seven days. Moreover, on the monthly chart, Axie Infinity (AXS) is down by more than 30%.
However, Axie Infinity (AXS) developers have indicated that the project will be “even more aggressive” in 2023 to increase its market share. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based gaming platform, where players are required to raise, battle, breed and trade Pokemon-like creatures called Axies. Axie Infinity (AXS) is a “play-to-earn” game where Axies are NFTs.
Currently, Axie Infinity (AXS) is being traded at $8.33, which is 94.96% below its all-time high of $165.37.
Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Set For 3500% Gains
Collateral Network (COLT) is a revolutionary innovation in the DeFi industry, and the NFT sector. Collateral Network (COLT) is the world’s first crowdlending platform that provides its users with crypto loans by using their physical assets as collateral. COLT serves as the native token of Collateral Network (COLT), and is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.
On Collateral Network (COLT), anyone can borrow against a range of their own physical assets, like fine wines, artworks, watches and precious metals. Collateral Network (COLT) mints fractionalised NFTs of these physical assets to trade them in a decentralized marketplace. This has attracted a lot of individuals and businesses who have physical assets to reap cash off of for loans they require. Moreover, borrowers do not need to sell their assets to get liquidity from them on Collateral Network (COLT).
Lenders will help raise money for the loans for borrowers by lending small sums of money for the fractionalised NFTs with a fixed interest rate and time scale. Once the full loan amount is raised, the borrower will then pay the loan back to the lenders for the money they have input and the asset is returned to them and NFT burned. However, if the loan is not repaid, the asset is sold at auction, which COLT token holders will have access to, in order to reap the lenders’ funds back.
COLT token holders, who borrow and lend on Collateral Network (COLT), for borrowers, can access discounts on borrowing fees, and lenders will receive discounts on trading fees. The staked COLT tokens will be used to provide liquidity to the network. The presale of Collateral Network (COLT) has been launched at $0.01, and is slated to increase to $0.35. The ongoing presale is being considered the best time to invest in Collateral Network (COLT) as buyers will get a 50% bonus.
Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:
Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/
Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register
Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.