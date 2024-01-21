Filecoin (FIL)’s Price Stagnates, Solana (SOL) and Pushd (PUSHD) Battle for Investor Attention

The past few days have seen a highly volatile trend that has put Filecoin (FIL)’s price to slumber. But the real drama lies in the fierce duel for investors’ attention between third-generation scalable Solana (SOL) and Pushd‘s astronomic momentum in the ongoing fourth presale stage.
Filecoin (FIL) in Space, but $FIL Didn’t Moon
Filecoin (FIL) in space. Impossible, right? That’s what many thought until Filecoin (FIL) set the crypto space abuzz after partnering with Lockheed Martin to deploy the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) in space. This first-of-its-kind unimaginable feat demonstrated how IPFS and Filecoin (FIL) can improve space and long-distance communication.
Despite its breakthrough advancement in space technology, Filecoin (FIL) remains stagnant after dropping by over 9.52% in just 7 days. Filecoin (FIL) is slowly losing investors’ attention as its price continues to edge lower in a descending trendline.
Solana (SOL) Rally Amid Renewed Strength and Positive Sentiment
Since its launch, Solana (SOL) has always been a marvel to behold. Its high functional technicalities and scalability prowess make Solana (SOL) a frontrunner for today’s DeFi development and a significant player in Web3. Along the line, SOL stumbled and fell during the FTX debacle when its affiliation with the former FTX CEO came to light.
While many had lost hope in Solana (SOL)’s recovery, the prestigious protocol showed renewed strength and rallied to its highest token value, DeFi activity, and TVL. Consequently, Solana (SOL) clinched a new intermediate high of $125, a more than 500% year-on-year (YoY) gain after knocking BNB and XRP over to reclaim its position as the 5th most valuable cryptocurrency.
Pushd Transforms E-commerce. Can it Overpower Solana?
Despite Solana (SOL)’s recovery, Pushd (PUSHD) has challenged its long-term potential, stability, and viability. This is a valid claim! This is because Solana (SOL) has always performed short of its scalability claims. But Pushd is heralding a new age of e-commerce and online shopping, a global market valued at $6 billion.
Besides, Pushd’s user-centric focus and huge parabolic potential make it a better investment asset than Solana (SOL). Pushd plans to usurp centralized e-commerce platforms by focusing on secure, transparent, commission-free, and lightning-speed trading. Additional perks, including discounts, cashback, governance rights, and revenue-sharing perks, added to Pushd’s allure.
Therefore, seeing Pushd selling out three consecutive presale stages within 3 weeks with over 18,000 signups, is unsurprising. The presale is growing rapidly, and the Pushd token is trading at just $0.075. Experts say it will surge by 50x after presale. Therefore, Solana (SOL) is far less capable of going head-to-head with Pushd for investors’ attention.
Conclusion
Filecoin (FIL) grapples with price indifference while Solana (SOL) showcases resilience, facing stiff competition from Pushd, a new e-commerce solution. Pushd has instilled confidence in users with successful smart contract audits and innovative applications that are outshining Solana (SOL). This means that Pushd is here to stay!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.