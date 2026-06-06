F2Pool Co-Founder Chun Wang Withdraws $29M in ETH From Binance

Chun Wang is making a move the market cannot ignore. The F2Pool co-founder, one of the most recognized names in crypto mining and infrastructure, has withdrawn 17,560 ETH worth approximately $28.67 million from Binance over the past 16 hours, and the timing of that withdrawal is what makes it worth paying close attention to.
On-chain data tracked through Arkham Intelligence shows the wallet linked to Wang pulling that volume off the exchange at a moment when Ethereum is sitting right at the critical $1,500 support level. That is not a casual price zone to be making a $29 million move at, it is one of the most closely watched technical levels Ethereum has seen in recent memory, with traders split on whether it holds or breaks.
The withdrawal is already circulating across on-chain monitoring communities and trading desks. When a wallet tied to a figure of Wang’s standing moves nearly $29 million off an exchange during a period of heavy selling and growing bearish sentiment, the market pays attention, and for good reason.
What The On-Chain Data Shows
The transaction is specific and publicly verifiable. A wallet associated with Chun Wang, flagged under the handle on X, pulled 17,560 ETH from Binance across a 16-hour window. The full transaction history sits on Arkham’s explorer for anyone who wants to verify the activity directly.
At prices hovering near the $1,500 level, that withdrawal comes in at approximately $28.67 million. This is not a routine rebalance or a small portfolio adjustment, it is a deliberate, sizeable movement of a significant asset volume off a centralized exchange and into what appears to be personal custody.
On-chain analysts tracking the address have characterized the activity as accumulation, based on both the scale of the withdrawal and the direction it is moving, away from an exchange environment where assets sit ready to sell and into personal custody where unwinding a position requires considerably more deliberate action.
Exchange Withdrawals Tell You More Than Just Movement
Moving ETH off Binance and into a personal wallet is not the same as selling, it is actually closer to the opposite signal. When holders withdraw assets from centralized exchanges and take them into self-custody, it generally means they are not planning to offload in the near term. You do not pull assets off an exchange if quick liquidation is what you have in mind.
Large exchange withdrawals by known market participants get tracked specifically because of what they tend to communicate about intent. An investor expecting prices to fall further keeps assets on exchange for easy access to the sell button. An investor moving assets into personal custody is positioning for a longer hold, deliberately removing the asset from the frictionless selling environment that an exchange provides.
For Ethereum sitting near $1,500 with bearish pressure mounting and sentiment turning negative across the broader market, a $29 million withdrawal by a co-founder of one of the world’s largest mining pools reads as a confidence signal. It does not guarantee a recovery, but it tells you clearly how at least one major, experienced player is reading the current setup.
Why Wang’s Background Changes How This Reads
Not every $29 million ETH withdrawal generates this level of market attention. The reason this one does is entirely about who Chun Wang is inside the crypto ecosystem. As co-founder of F2Pool, one of the oldest and most established Bitcoin and Ethereum mining pools globally, Wang has been inside this industry long enough to have watched multiple full market cycles play out from an infrastructure-level vantage point.
That history matters when interpreting his moves. This is not a first-time buyer catching a headline or a retail trader acting on FOMO. This is someone with years of deep operational knowledge of blockchain infrastructure, direct visibility into on-chain activity at scale, and a long public track record in the space, making a deliberate, near-nine-figure withdrawal during a period of market stress and negative sentiment.
Market participants track whale activity specifically because large, experienced holders tend to operate with longer time horizons and more sophisticated frameworks for evaluating entry points. Wang’s withdrawal does not tell you the bottom is confirmed, but it does tell you that someone with his level of experience and market visibility is not running away from Ethereum at these prices.
The $1,500 Level Is Where Everything Is Focused Right Now
The price context surrounding this withdrawal is inseparable from why it matters. Ethereum near $1,500 is not an arbitrary number, it is a critical technical support level that traders and analysts have been tracking as the line between a painful but manageable correction and something with more serious structural implications for the medium-term outlook.
A 25% drop over ten days has brought ETH directly into this zone, and the market is now in a standoff. Sellers see further downside ahead. Buyers, or at least the ones acting publicly on-chain, see an accumulation opportunity at historically significant support. Wang’s withdrawal lands squarely in the middle of that standoff, and it lands on the buying side of the argument.
Whether $1,500 holds or breaks shapes the near-term narrative around Ethereum significantly. A hold at this level, with whale accumulation activity like Wang’s withdrawal visible underneath it, gives bulls a concrete data point to anchor their case. A break below it gives bears the momentum they need to push the thesis further. Right now, at least one major player has decided current prices are worth owning in size.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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