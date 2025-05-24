Explosive Growth: $B Token Surges 271% Amid WLFI Buys and Smart Money Activity

Trading activity around the $B token has intensified, bringing it into the spotlight after a remarkably profitable day for some traders.
Within just 24 hours, $B saw significant upticks in purchase activity that landed it on the radar of major crypto exchanges. For early investors, it has been nothing short of a bonanza—$B’s price has shot up 271%, bringing its market cap to more than $120 million. Of course, all that price action has some traders and analysts wondering if $B’s smart money days are already numbered.
WLFI Buys Fuel Massive Surge in $B Price
The price explosion started when World Liberty Finance (WLFI) took a bold step, investing 25,000 USD1 to buy up large quantities of $B. This one purchase was sufficient to set off a sharp upward move in the token’s valuation, sending it rocketing up 271% in just a few hours. The surge pushed $B’s market cap past the $120 million barrier—an impressive milestone for a token that’s such a comparatively new player in the DeFi space.
When USD1 (a stablecoin originally created by WLFI) was integrated into the $B ecosystem and subsequently listed on Binance, it meant that the liquidity dynamics of $B itself were being served at the altar of nice trader returns in a way that had not previously been the case with $B. And this altar had become busy, with trading volumes reportedly reaching the millions per minute.
$B is closely associated with USD1 through its liquidity pools, which makes this a great opportunity to speak about the strategic synergy that Wai Lon and Francesca are building across the WLFI ecosystem. This is turning USD1 into a liquidity powerhouse, and $B is one of its most aggressive vehicles.
Smart Money Acts Fast: $282K Position Yields 41.8% Return in Hours
A textbook example of market timing, an address ending in 0x26a…53c74 recognized the momentum early. Within an hour of WLFI’s large buy, the wallet amassed 3.32 million $B tokens, worth $282,000 at the time. The trader’s average price was $0.08492. Now with the current price at $0.1187, the wallet is holding a profit of approximately $110,000—a 41.8% gain in under a day.
This agility and precision level exemplifies the actions of seasoned DeFi investors, often labeled as “smart money,” when it comes to pattern detection and capitalization. And those investors are able to operate at this level, apparently, because they have access to new and better methods for detecting and analyzing DeFi activity. This development has implications for the next era of DeFi market evolution.
This action underscores the profit potential of rapidly developing markets and reveals how directly tied to public relations token values can be.
And it isn’t token values alone that are affected; it’s our public sentiment that affects us all in almost every aspect of our lives.
Binance Listings, Insider Supply, and High-Speed Market Making
$B’s sharp increase in value is being driven by a coordinated set of signals that are both powerful and somewhat controversial. First, Binance Alpha gave $B an extremely prominent listing, which in turn gave it an extremely prominent platform from which to draw in an audience of millions, sight unseen, right there. This huge amount of newfound visibility, concomitant with WLFI’s public endorsement and direct investment, pretty much created a narrative loop that saw the token propelled inexorably upwards.
It’s notable that $B is far from a grassroots venture. An incredible 99% of the total token supply is in the hands of insiders. This type of distribution can help with liquidity, ensuring that there are enough tokens available to trade, but also with efficiency. And by that I mean, the price of $B, at least, behaves in a way that suggests it has a kind of market making that one would want from any project, especially a decentralized one.
Compounding the complexity, $B operates with high-frequency market-making bots that generates trading volumes from $1 million to $2 million per minute. This is an aggressive trading infrastructure, so trading is expensive and volatile. That amplifies gains, of course. But it also raises the risk profile for late entrants.
A DeFi Rocket or a Flash in the Pan?
$B’s quick rise, powered by a well-coordinated liquidity injection from WLFI, smart-money moves like you wouldn’t believe, and good old Binance amplification, has made it a short-term success story, with no two ways about it. But is it really a success, or just a stage being set for the next phase of a well-rehearsed, long-running play? As that question bubbles to the surface, an awful lot of speculation is happening in and around $B.
For the time being, though, the market is really paying attention to $B. Whether it will become a fundamental DeFi asset or will just fade after all the recent excitement will depend on its ecosystem’s evolution—and on whether it can make the leap from being a speculative play to being a utility that people use.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!