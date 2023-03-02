Exploring the Potential of Collateral Network (COLT), Ethereum (ETH), and Quant (QNT)

With Collateral Network (COLT) attracting massive interest during phase 1 of its presale, Ethereum (ETH) continuing to be the most popular platform for decentralized applications, and Quant (QNT) allowing blockchains to communicate, each could offer huge potential. Let’s delve deeper.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is a revolutionary crowdlending platform with one major competitive advantage — it utilizes the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and asset-backed NFTs as collateral. This opens the door for easier and more secure loan agreements between lenders and borrowers through Collateral Network (COLT).
Let’s run through an example — say you want a new car but only have a $3500 watch. On the Collateral Network (COLT) platform, you can mint an NFT representing your watch as collateral. As the NFT is fractionalized, a pool of lenders all provide the money to purchase the car.
All this happens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain with the Collateral Network (COLT) smart contracts providing an extra layer of security — no matter who initiates a loan agreement, all payments are tracked automatically on the blockchain and can be verified.
Possessing the Collateral Network (COLT) token grants its holder access to a variety of perks, such as discounted loan interest rates, reduced trading fees, staking rewards, and more. These privileges are not available to non-holders and serve as an incentive for users to acquire and hold onto the Collateral Network (COLT) token.
During the presale period, the COLT token will be sold at an initial price of $0.01 per token, with only half of the total supply available for purchase. This presents an opportunity for early adopters to acquire the Collateral Network (COLT) token at a low price, with the potential for significant returns in the future.
Ethereum (ETH)
Created in 2015, Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform enabling developers to create and deploy dApps (decentralized applications). Ethereum (ETH) quickly became the most popular blockchain platform with a vibrant community of developers, users, and those that simply hold ETH as an investment.
But what does the future hold for Ethereum (ETH)? It’s hard to say, but with new features such as sharding and Plasma coming soon, the future definitely looks bright. As Ethereum (ETH) keeps improving, it is hard to see any other blockchain platform replacing it anytime soon.
In regards to the price of Ethereum (ETH), the long-term outlook is positive. With more and more projects being built on top of Ethereum (ETH), it is expected that the price will continue to rise over time from increased demand. A return back to the all-time high would see gains of nearly 400%.
Quant (QNT)
As blockchains start to take over more industries, the need to be able to communicate between blockchains becomes increasingly important. Quant (QNT) offers a secure network that allows different networks to communicate and interact with each other in a secure manner. This allows Quant (QNT) to provide for a fundamental niche in the crypto space.
By relying on a trustless system, Quant (QNT) eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries, allowing users to access their data from multiple networks from a single interface. Quant (QNT) could prove invaluable for businesses and organizations that are looking for ways to make profitability through blockchain technology.
The Quant (QNT) network is already being used by Oracle and has been recognized by the European Commission to be one of Europe’s leading blockchain projects. With the innovative approach Quant (QNT) has to bridging blockchains, Quant (QNT) could become a major player in the industry.
