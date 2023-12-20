Experts Ask Which Token Will Dominate The 2024 Investment Landscape: Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND), Dogecoin (DOGE) Or Pullix (PLX)

While altcoins like Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND), and the ever-popular Dogecoin (DOGE) have held their ground, another contender steps into the spotlight – Pullix (PLX). This crypto ICO has caused a frenzy in the community, with over 4.7M tokens sold and $199,000 raised. Today, we will learn what DeFi coin will dominate in 2024 and explore why experts predict PLX may surge by 100x soon.
How High Can Decentraland Go?
Decentraland (MANA) recently announced that it has simplified NFT shopping by collaborating with Squid and the Axelar Network. Anyone can purchase any NFT listed on the Decentraland Marketplace using Polygon and Ethereum. Afterward, the Decentraland price increased from $0.47 on December 6 to $0.49 on December 15.
The technical analysis for Decentraland also shows a bullish picture with a Fear & Greed index of 60 (Greed). Moreover, the Decentraland coin has experienced 17/30 (57%) green days with 8.02% price volatility over the last 30 days.
Experts have taken note of these factors as they foresee its value reaching $0.75 within Q2 of 2024. This Decentraland price prediction makes it a good altcoin to watch.
The Sandbox Price Prediction
The Sandbox (SAND) also announced a new Polygon Marketplace, which will reduce fees. After this news, The Sandbox price increased from $0.51 on December 14 to $0.53 on December 15.
From a technical analysis, we can deduce that this bullish trend may continue as The Sandbox crypto now has 22 technical indicators showing green. Furthermore, it is trading above its 100-day EMA.
Numerous market analysts have pointed to these indicators when hinting that the Sandbox value may reach $0.74 in 2024.
Dogecoin (DOGE): A Bullish Price Prediction
Recently, the YouTube personality Myles G made a bullish Dogecoin price prediction. He claims the Dogecoin price may reach $0.11 or $0.12 soon. Regarding its movement, Dogecoin has been trading from $0.092 on December 11 to $0.095 on December 15.
From a technical perspective, Dogecoin’s momentum seems likely to continue, supported by its track record of 21 positive trading days out of the last 30, indicating a 70% upward trend. Furthermore, Dogecoin’s value now sits above its 100 and 200-day EMAs.
Because of this, various crypto experts predict that Dogecoin may reach a value of $0.1476 within Q2 of 2024.
Pullix (PLX): A Top 5 Cryptocurrency in the Making
Pullix (PLX) is a rising presale star drawing attention for its innovative features and promising trajectory. This DeFi project’s core lies in a hybrid DeFi trading platform that combines the best CEX and DEX features. This will solve all issues that currently affect the online trading industry. For instance, most exchanges only allow users to trade cryptocurrencies. But, Pullix will enable the trade of all asset classes (including cryptos) – significantly improving convenience.
The PLX native token is a crucial component of this platform, bringing holders various benefits like discounts on trading fees, staking rewards, and more. You may even stake other cryptocurrencies with Pullix for a fixed interest rate. This is a great feature for all those who seek passive income.
Currently, the PLX token costs just $0.042 as it is in Stage 2 of its presale. Those who bought it early on are experiencing a 5% ROI. Moreover, since it enters the OTC derivatives market which ISDA valued at $618T in 2022 – its room for growth is outstanding. Some experts even foresee a rise of 580% before its presale finishes and another 100x jump after it hits exchanges in Q1 of 2024.
With millions of tokens already sold, it’s clear that countless individuals are now looking to capitalize on this projected growth. If you wish to join, sign up for this altcoin presale below.
The Road Ahead
While Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Dogecoin are all altcoins to watch, they fail compared to Pullix. Firstly, Pullix has real-world connections to many flourishing financial markets – its peers do not. This makes them more volatile as no support system exists. Secondly, Pullix has a low market cap of $8M, while its rivals are now in the billions. Because of this, PLX’s value will only need $8M to double – more returns for you in a faster time.
