Everything There is to Know About Bitcoin’s Price Surge and BlockDAG Network’s Keynote Video Release

The three main factors that are driving Bitcoin’s price to the highest it has ever been–$73,000, including Donald Trump’s endorsement, Jamie Dimon’s defence of crypto, and institutional investors’ adoption. Plus, why BlockDAG Network’s Keynote video has made a global impact on the industry.
The value of Bitcoin has surged by approximately 350% since its plummet to a record low of $15,000 per BTC in late 2022.
On Wednesday, one BTC was trading at just over $73,000. This is largely attributed to three main factors; One–the rising interest (and cash flow) that institutional and Wall Street investors are pouring into Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry. Two–Donald Trump that while running for President, made a u-turn on how he views and engages with “digital cash.” In a CNBC interview on Monday, the mogul stated that he lets people pay through Bitcoin, adding that—”if you think of it, it’s an additional form of currency.”Three–Like trump, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, has long been a vocal opponent of cryptocurrencies, but his recent remarks indicate a slight shift in stance. “I don’t understand the purpose of cryptocurrency itself, but I’ll defend your right to purchase a Bitcoin,” Dimon stated. Despite his steadfast anti-Bitcoin stance, Dimon’s comments come as the financial establishment gradually embraces cryptocurrencies and keeps pumping millions into the industry.
Although Dimon has previously derided Bitcoin as “a hyped-up fraud” he still spearheaded JPMorgan’s efforts in creating their own Bitcoin-inspired blockchain named Onyx. The recent surge in Bitcoin’s price, fueled by Wall Street, Trump and Dimon, together with the approval of a slew of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has prompted the already fervently optimistic CEO of Ark Invest, Cathie Wood, to advance her Bitcoin price prediction of “$1 million by 2030.” While this prediction feels somewhat fantastic, even though not completely out of reach, the signs of a “crypto-rebirth” from its 2023 ashes are strong.
While Bitcoin was surging to its all time high price of $73,000 per BTC on Monday BlockDAG Network released their Keynote Video worldwide. With its global reach, BlockDAG Network hopes to democratise access to blockchain technology and open the door for a more inclusive and empowering form of income, effectively “democratizing” the digital economy space. With its technology and its strong marketing endeavors, together with a team of seasoned crypto experts, BlockDAG Network sparked a revolution in the cryptocurrency industry, bringing along a significant change in the way customers engage with digital projects.
The keynote video discusses how BlockDAG is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency industry with its user-friendly crypto payment card, BDAG coins, and a powerful mining ecosystem. The project provides investors with user-friendly crypto payment cards, BDAG currencies for transactions with over 38 million merchants world-wide, and cutting-edge mining machines built for efficiency and personal empowerment. The short movie, which highlights the importance of a more democratic financial system and how BlockDAG Network strives to make that possible, also introduces a broad selection of four Crypto Miners, ranging from the X1 to the X100 models are designed for home-use and to fulfil certain mining and earning needs.
The Keynote video released on Monday also remarks the innovation of the project and its daring aim of elevating BDAG coins to the level of established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum–with a goal of being amongst the top 50 coins on coinmarketcap and coingecko by launch. BlockDAG, currently in its 3rd presale batch, is an ambitious project, aiming to reach a $600 million valuation by the end of 2024.
Many factors have been driving cryptocurrency’s momentum in March 2024. While Bitcoin is steadily growing and eyeing $74,000, BlockDAG Network’s global reach is expanding, fuelling a true democratization of individual and collective passive income.
Read About BlockDAG Presale:
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.