EverLodge and Shiba Inu: A Comparative Analysis of Two Cryptocurrencies

According to market analysts, Everlodge and Shiba Inu could be two of the crypto markets best performing assets in September. Both offer huge potential, and with Shiba Inu recently releasing its own scalability platform, analysts believe SHIB could hit new highs.
However, Everodge has performed better than Shiba Inu in the short run. The project has seen a price increase of 20%, while Shiba Inu has declined over the past month. Here’s a breakdown of the two projects, and how they could perform over the next month.
Everlodge Offers An Alternative For Vacation Property Investors
While there are hundreds of new DeFi projects every month, few have as much potential as Everlodge.
Everlodge looks to disrupt the global travel property market. The market was valued at $82.63 billion in 2022, but has one flaw: it’s dominated by large investors. Less than 1% of people can afford a holiday home, allowing a small percentage to dominate one of the world’s fastest growing markets.
Everlodge could disrupt this monopoly with NFT technology. The project lets investors buy fractional ownership of a property, decreasing the amount they need to get started. For example, instead of paying $500,000 for a vacation home, investors could buy a share of the home for $20,000.
This is a huge opportunity for investors to build their portfolios, all while generating a lucrative passive income. Through Everlodge, investors will also have the chance to help fund new developments and earn free stays at properties within the Everlodge ecosystem.
Few projects have as much potential in the market, which has caused the project’s presale to boom. It quickly sold out during its beta phase, and now phase one of the Everlodge presale is already 90% sold out.
Everlodge tokens are selling at $0.012 during phase one and will increase to $0.016 once the phase sells out. Experts believe that Everlodge tokes could hit $0.035 by the end of its presale, making its current value a bargain.
Token holders will be granted discounts on properties within the Everlodge ecosystem, in addition to holiday giveaways, property raffles, experiences, and more. The token liquidity pool has been locked for eight years to remove any risk of a rug pull. Furthermore, the developers have been audited by BlockAudit to show proof of the project’s authenticity.
As Everlodge gains momentum, experts believe it could become one of the highest-return crypto presales of 2023. This has created much excitement amongst investors, many of whom are now buying Everlodge over Shiba Inu.
How High Will Shibarium Take Shiba Inu?
The long awaited release of Shibarium has been somewhat underwhelming for Shiba Inu holders. Many investors believed that Shibarium would take Shiba Inu to new highs. However, Shiba Inu is down by 4.06% after a rocky launch over the last month.
Just 11 hours after its launch, Shibarium encountered an issue that left $1.7 million worth of Ethereum on the bridge between Ethereum and Shibarium. This instantly caused Shiba Inu’s value to plummet.
Shiba Inu has since started to recover, and at the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.000007991. With a total value locked of $1.26 million, Shibarium definitely has the potential to thrive. However, many Shiba Inu investors are dissatisfied with their returns and are now choosing to diversify their holdings.
