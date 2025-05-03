Ethereum’s Original Whale Resurfaces: Another 6,000 ETH Sold as Market Watches Closely

An early and iconic holder of Ethereum has reemerged, continuing a strategy of gradual profit taking that has stretched over years.
For the past 33 hours, a whale wallet that first emerged during the 2015 Ethereum Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has been making the rounds in crypto media by dumping 6,000 ETH onto the open market. This latest move, which involved sending a bunch of ETH to major exchanges, has fueled both speculation and—let’s be honest—some mild panic across the crypto space.
The account we are looking at, identified as 0xaDdf8637D7B249d78f78e7966e90C414F4aA3CD1, is no ordinary wallet. It first received 76,000 ETH at an average price of about $0.31 per coin during Ethereum’s ICO almost ten years ago. Since then, the value of ETH has skyrocketed, making that initial investment one of the most fabulous success stories in the realm of cryptocurrencies.
A Strategic Sell-Off Decade in the Making
The activity from this whale has been particularly notable of late. In just over a day, 6,000 ETH got moved and sold. The last deposit was for 3,000 ETH transferred to the crypto exchange Kraken just three hours before we went to press. At today’s prices, that amount of ETH nets a realized value of about $10.92 million.
However, it is not a rapid liquidation. Those who are acquainted with the wallet’s history see it as a careful, paced exit from the market. This methodical sell-off is, they reckon, a way to diminish Ethereum’s price impact while realizing profits on a holding that is now worth thousands of times what it was during the previous bull run.
This whale’s actions aren’t just casual market moves; they are the calculated steps of one of Ethereum’s earliest and most patient believers finally capitalizing on a long-held investment.
The wallet, once home to 76,000 ETH, now contains just 2,000 ETH. If previous behavior is any indication, those remaining tokens may soon follow the same route as their predecessors—carefully distributed through a major exchange to waiting buyers.
What Does This Mean for Ethereum’s Supply and Sentiment?
The Ethereum community has reacted with a blend of admiration, inquisitiveness, and conjecture. While the act of moving 6,000 ETH might appear to be an enormous deal in terms of surface level, Ethereum’s overall market liquidity makes that a not-so-big deal in actuality; few, if any, observers expect it to have any meaningful effect on ETH’s price.
Every instance of early ETH being sold and redistributed results in a portion of Ethereum’s supply shifting from early adopters to the hands of newer investors—these are often institutions or long-term investors who are much more likely to sit on ETH for a long while (if not forever) before they consider selling it. This is much healthier for Ethereum’s supply dynamics than instances in which older hands sell to younger hands.
Additionally, this sale’s timing coincides with Ethereum’s gearing up for major updates and its steady draw of interest from institutional players. With an ever-growing amount of ETH staked or ensconced in DeFi protocols, the liquid supply of Ethereum is already pressurized. To sell into this scene is to sell not just into a market with constricted supply but also into one with the kind of growing buyer interest that (paradoxically!) tends to insulate prices from wild swings.
On-chain analysts are now watching to see closely if the remaining 2,000 ETH held in the whale’s wallet will be sold in the coming days. The precise timing remains unknown, but given the history of staggered selling and calculated transfers, another movement may not be far off.
This Ethereum wallet may or may not be pulling off its final act, but it’s already got a legacy that’s hard to top. It’s hard to beat the basic story here: This address acquired something like 80,000 ETH when it was worth very little. And then it did something very basic with it, which is to say it sold a portion of it later for something like 100 million bucks.
As Ethereum keeps changing, events like these remind us of the possible payoffs—and foresight—that come with being an early adopter and a not-until-now investor. Right now, everyone’s eyes are on the last 2,000 ETH and the question of whether the whale will sell those as well, or not.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
