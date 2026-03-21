Ethereum Whale Quietly Returns to the Market With a Slow and Steady Buying Pattern

Something interesting is quietly happening in the market again, and it’s coming from a name that some people might already recognize.
Data from Arkham shows that an early Ethereum holder known as “thomasg.eth” has started buying ETH again after staying mostly inactive for a while.
This isn’t just any random wallet suddenly becoming active. Back during the 2021 bull run, this same wallet reportedly held crypto assets worth around $538 million. That included ETH, WBTC, and DAI, so it was clearly a major player at the time.
Now, after all that, the wallet is slowly building back a position. Not aggressively, not in a way that draws too much attention… just quietly accumulating over time.
It’s the kind of movement that can easily go unnoticed at first, but once spotted, it starts to raise a few questions.
A Fresh $3 Million Ethereum Purchase Signals Renewed Interest From the Wallet
The most recent move from the wallet was a purchase worth about $3 million in ETH.
On-chain data shows that roughly 1,401 ETH was added to the wallet in a single transaction. This happened not too long ago, around 15 hours before the information started circulating more widely.
But it’s not just about that one transaction.
Looking at the bigger picture, the wallet has accumulated around $19.5 million worth of ETH over the past week. That’s a steady flow of buying, not just a one-off move.
And honestly, that kind of consistent accumulation doesn’t usually happen without some level of intention behind it.
It doesn’t feel rushed or impulsive. If anything, it feels measured… like someone carefully stepping back into the market instead of diving in all at once.
From Holding Over $500 Million in Crypto to Gradually Rebuilding Again
If you think back to how intense the 2021 bull run was, this situation becomes even more interesting.
At the peak of that cycle, thomasg.eth was sitting on more than half a billion dollars in crypto assets. That’s the kind of position only a small group of early participants managed to build.
But like we’ve seen so many times in crypto, things don’t always stay the same.
Markets move, prices drop, people take profits, and portfolios shift over time. So that massive position isn’t what it used to be anymore.
Now, instead of holding at the top, this wallet is buying again, but at a very different stage in the market cycle.
It doesn’t look like hype-driven behavior. There’s no sudden, massive entry. Instead, it looks more patient… almost like someone who has seen this entire cycle play out before and is approaching things differently this time.
On-Chain Data Continues to Reveal Quiet but Notable Market Movements
All of this activity came to light through Arkham’s tracking.
They shared the update here, showing both the recent $3 million purchase and the total ETH accumulated over the past week.
HE ONCE HELD $500M IN CRYPTO – NOW HE’S BUYING BACK
Ethereum OG @thomasg_eth held $538M in ETH, WBTC and DAI at the top of the market in 2021. Now, he’s buying back. He just bought $3M of ETH, and he’s bought a total of $19.5M this week.
Ethereum OGs are stacking $ETH. pic.twitter.com/ttWQGweY7m
— Arkham (@arkham) March 21, 2026
One of the things that makes on-chain data so interesting is that it removes a lot of the guesswork. You’re not relying on speculation or second-hand information, you can actually see transactions happening.
And when a wallet like this starts moving again, even quietly, it tends to catch people’s attention.
There’s no announcement, no explanation attached to it… just the data showing that something is happening.
Growing Talk That Early Ethereum Holders May Be Positioning Themselves Again
There’s also this growing idea that early Ethereum holders, people who got in long before it became widely popular, might be starting to accumulate again.
You’ll often hear people refer to them as “OGs,” and say things like “OGs are stacking ETH.”
Moves like this are part of why that narrative is picking up.
These aren’t typically impulsive traders. Most of them have already experienced multiple market cycles. They’ve seen prices go up, crash, and recover again.
So when they start buying, even if it’s done quietly, it tends to stand out a bit more.
Not necessarily as a signal to act immediately, but definitely as something worth paying attention to.
What This Quiet Accumulation Might Mean for the Market Going Forward
At the end of the day, this doesn’t automatically mean the market is about to take off.
One wallet, even one that previously held over $500 million, doesn’t control the direction of the entire market.
But at the same time, $19.5 million in ETH purchases within a week isn’t something to completely ignore either.
At the very least, it shows that some experienced players are becoming comfortable enough to step back in.
Whether that’s because they expect prices to rise later, or they simply believe in Ethereum over the long term, isn’t something we can say for sure based on this alone.
For regular traders, it’s probably just something to keep in mind rather than something to react to immediately.
Still, the signal is there, subtle, but noticeable.
Someone who once held over $500 million in crypto is back in the market… and this time, they’re buying again, slowly and quietly.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!