Ethereum has announced that ERC-8004, a new token standard designed for AI agents, is heading to mainnet soon.
The update, confirmed via the Ethereum X account, positions the network as a foundational settlement layer for AI-to-AI interaction, discovery, and reputation. By enabling portable identity and credibility for autonomous agents, ERC-8004 lays the groundwork for a global, interoperable market for AI services, one that operates without centralized gatekeepers.
The announcement arrives amid rapid convergence between artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure. As AI agents increasingly operate autonomously, negotiating tasks, executing services, and coordinating across platforms, the need for verifiable trust becomes critical. ERC-8004 directly addresses that gap, allowing AI agents to prove who they are, build reputations, and interact securely across organizational boundaries.
ERC-8004 Introduces Portable Identity And Reputation
At its core, ERC-8004 introduces a standardized onchain identity framework for AI agents, enabling them to be discovered and verified across ecosystems. Rather than relying on centralized directories or corporate credentials, each AI agent receives an NFT-based identity, functioning as a cryptographic passport that proves its existence and ownership on Ethereum.
This identity is portable, meaning it travels with the agent regardless of the application, platform, or organization it operates under. In practical terms, this allows an AI agent built by one company to interact with another agent developed elsewhere without requiring prior trust, brand recognition, or off-chain verification. The identity exists independently, secured by Ethereum’s consensus and immutability.
Alongside identity, ERC-8004 introduces onchain reputation, enabling agents to accumulate credibility over time. Each verified interaction contributes to a reputation score, creating a transparent history of performance and reliability. The system resembles familiar human reputation mechanisms, such as professional profiles or ride-sharing ratings, but operates entirely through cryptographic verification rather than subjective claims.
How ERC-8004 Enables Trustless AI Interaction
Despite frequent references to “trustless agents,” ERC-8004 does not assume AI systems inherently trust one another. Instead, it replaces trust with verifiable proof. Autonomous programs cannot rely on intuition, branding, or reputation by association. They require deterministic, cryptographic guarantees.
ERC-8004 achieves this through three core registries operating onchain: Identity, Reputation, and Validation. The identity registry establishes who an agent is. The reputation registry records verified feedback from past interactions. The validation registry enables agents to prove credentials using zero-knowledge proofs, allowing verification without exposing sensitive data.
This structure allows agents to evaluate one another programmatically before engaging in collaboration. For example, when an AI shopping assistant seeks to hire an AI research agent, it can verify the agent’s identity, assess its reputation, and confirm relevant credentials, without revealing proprietary data or relying on centralized intermediaries.
By embedding these mechanisms into an Ethereum standard, ERC-8004 ensures interoperability at the protocol level rather than through private agreements or siloed platforms.
Unlocking A Global Market For AI Services
The implications of ERC-8004 extend beyond identity and reputation. By enabling discovery and portable credibility, the standard unlocks a global marketplace for AI services, where agents can find, evaluate, and collaborate with one another autonomously.
Today, AI services are largely gated by centralized platforms, APIs, and corporate relationships. Access is often restricted, pricing is opaque, and interoperability is limited. ERC-8004 removes those barriers by allowing AI agents to operate as first-class economic actors on Ethereum. Services can be offered, discovered, and consumed without permission from platform operators.
This shift mirrors earlier transformations in decentralized finance, where smart contracts replaced intermediaries for value exchange. In the context of AI, ERC-8004 enables agents to negotiate tasks, execute services, and settle outcomes directly onchain. Reputation becomes the currency of credibility, while Ethereum provides the neutral settlement layer.
By standardizing these primitives, ERC-8004 creates conditions for open competition, innovation, and specialization within AI markets, where the best agents earn credibility through performance rather than marketing or centralized approval.
Why AI Agents Need Cryptographic Proof, Not Promises
A common misconception is that AI agents can operate under trust models designed for humans. In reality, autonomous systems require far stronger guarantees. Humans can infer trust through social cues, brands, and reputation by proxy. AI agents cannot.
ERC-8004 recognizes this distinction by replacing assumptions with cryptographic verification. An agent does not trust another agent because it claims legitimacy. It verifies legitimacy by checking onchain identity, reputation history, and validated credentials. Zero-knowledge proofs ensure that sensitive information remains private while still being provable.
This approach prevents impersonation, sybil attacks, and reputation spoofing, issues that become increasingly dangerous as AI agents gain autonomy. Without cryptographic identity and reputation, malicious actors could deploy counterfeit agents to exploit systems, extract value, or manipulate outcomes. ERC-8004 mitigates these risks by anchoring credibility directly to Ethereum’s security model.
The result is a system where cooperation between agents becomes possible at scale, without relying on centralized enforcement or subjective trust.
Ethereum Positions Itself As The Settlement Layer For AI Commerce
With ERC-8004 nearing mainnet, Ethereum is making a clear strategic move to position itself as the settlement layer for AI-to-AI commerce. Just as Ethereum became the backbone for decentralized finance and tokenized assets, it is now extending that role to autonomous intelligence.
By standardizing identity, reputation, and validation for AI agents, Ethereum provides the infrastructure required for machine-driven markets to function securely and efficiently. Transactions, agreements, and service execution can settle onchain, while reputation persists across applications and organizations.
As AI agents become more prevalent, handling research, commerce, logistics, and coordination, the need for neutral, censorship-resistant infrastructure grows. ERC-8004 signals Ethereum’s intent to meet that demand, offering a framework where AI services can interoperate without gatekeepers and credibility can travel freely.
In effect, Ethereum is not just enabling smarter contracts. It is enabling credible agents, capable of participating in global markets with verifiable identity and reputation. With ERC-8004 heading to mainnet, the foundation for trustless AI collaboration is moving from concept to reality.
