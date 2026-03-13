Ethereum Sets Out To Become A “Sanctuary Technology”

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled a newly released Ethereum Foundation (EF) Mandate, outlining the long-term philosophy guiding the network and the organization that supports it.
In the statement, Buterin describes Ethereum as a form of “sanctuary technology”—a digital system designed to protect technological self-sovereignty while allowing people to cooperate online without coercion, centralized control, or manipulation.
The document does not introduce an entirely new direction for Ethereum. Instead, it clarifies the values the ecosystem has already been moving toward in recent months. Still, the clarification matters. According to Buterin, Ethereum occupies a unique position in the digital world, and that role demands clear principles about how the protocol evolves and how the foundation behaves within the ecosystem.
At its core, the mandate frames Ethereum as a platform meant to protect freedom in cyberspace. The network aims to ensure that no single individual, organization, or ideology can gain total dominance over digital infrastructure. In practice, that means focusing on decentralization, censorship resistance, privacy, and open collaboration.
Buterin argues that Ethereum should function as a kind of technological refuge—an environment where individuals and communities can operate independently of powerful intermediaries while still cooperating with one another.
This is the new EF Mandate.
For many of you, the contents should be no surprise, and a clarification along the lines that we have been going and thinking for the past few months. But the clarification is nevertheless worth making.
Ethereum is a unique object and has a unique… https://t.co/SMGCWnmUk5
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) March 13, 2026
The Ethereum Foundation’s Role As A Steward
The new mandate also defines the Ethereum Foundation’s role more carefully. Rather than acting as the central authority governing the network, the EF positions itself as a steward of Ethereum—the original steward, but not the only one.
In this framework, stewardship means protecting the foundational qualities that make Ethereum valuable. The foundation aims to preserve and expand what it calls CROPS: censorship and capture resistance, open-source development, privacy, and security.
These principles guide both the protocol layer of Ethereum and the tools that interact with it. The EF intends to invest heavily in technologies and projects that strengthen these properties, whether they exist deep within the blockchain infrastructure or in user-facing applications.
Buterin stresses that Ethereum thrives because it is bigger than any single organization. Developers, researchers, companies, and independent contributors all shape the network’s direction. The foundation therefore acts as one participant among many, even if it remains deeply involved in protecting Ethereum’s core values.
This distinction matters in a decentralized ecosystem. If Ethereum hopes to resist centralized influence, the institutions surrounding it must also avoid becoming overly powerful.
Focus On Decentralization And Protocol Integrity
At the protocol level, the Ethereum Foundation plans to concentrate on several core technical priorities.
These include decentralization, verifiability, inclusion guarantees, protocol liveness, security, and privacy. Each of these elements helps ensure that Ethereum remains resilient and trustworthy even as it grows.
Decentralization sits at the heart of this strategy. The more distributed Ethereum becomes, the harder it is for governments, corporations, or coordinated groups to manipulate or shut down the network.
Verifiability and inclusion guarantees also play important roles. They ensure that participants can confirm transactions independently and that users can reliably interact with the blockchain without fear of censorship.
The mandate also emphasizes capabilities—improvements that expand what Ethereum can do while still preserving its core properties. Examples include Layer-1 scalability, account abstraction, and in-protocol aggregation.
These technical upgrades may sound purely engineering-focused, but their broader purpose is philosophical. By improving Ethereum’s capabilities at the base layer, developers reduce the need for centralized intermediaries that might weaken the network’s decentralized nature.
In other words, better infrastructure helps maintain Ethereum’s original vision.
The “Walkaway Test” And Ethereum’s Long-Term Design
One of the more interesting concepts in the mandate is what Buterin calls the “walkaway test.”
The idea is simple: Ethereum should remain useful even if users or developers choose to step away from particular applications or ecosystems built on top of it.
Some blockchains evolve by constantly adding new protocol features tailored to specific use cases. Buterin suggests that this approach can weaken a decentralization-focused network. Instead, Ethereum should prioritize general-purpose infrastructure that remains stable and dependable over time.
By designing the protocol to pass the walkaway test, Ethereum ensures that no single application or ecosystem becomes essential to its survival.
This philosophy also encourages long-term thinking. Rather than chasing trends or short-term opportunities, Ethereum developers focus on building a base layer that can support many different innovations without becoming overly specialized.
In practical terms, this approach reinforces Ethereum’s neutrality as a platform.
Improving User Experience Without Sacrificing Freedom
While much of the mandate focuses on technical infrastructure, the Ethereum Foundation also places strong emphasis on user experience.
Buterin describes a concept known as the “zero option.” This refers to user interfaces and tools that prioritize security, privacy, and independence from intermediaries.
In many modern digital systems, convenience often comes at the cost of control. Platforms may simplify processes for users but require them to rely on centralized services that hold data, assets, or authority.
Ethereum’s vision tries to strike a different balance.
The EF wants to create tools that are safe and accessible while still preserving user agency. That means designing systems that protect individuals—even those without deep technical knowledge—without shifting power back to centralized organizations.
For example, better wallet interfaces, smarter transaction confirmations, and improved security features could prevent users from losing funds due to mistakes.
At the same time, these protections should not compromise the principle that users ultimately control their own assets and identities.
Buterin acknowledges that this design challenge remains largely unsolved across both crypto and traditional technology. Ethereum aims to push that boundary.
Expanding Ethereum’s Role In The “Sanctuary Tech” Movement
The mandate also signals a broader shift in how Ethereum sees itself in the world.
Rather than existing solely within the crypto ecosystem, the Ethereum Foundation now views the network as part of a wider community focused on privacy, digital rights, and censorship-resistant technologies.
Buterin refers to this broader ecosystem as the “sanctuary tech” or CROPS community—groups working to build tools that protect freedom and autonomy in the digital age.
This perspective encourages collaboration with researchers, activists, and developers outside the traditional blockchain space. Many of these communities have spent years building technologies aimed at protecting privacy and resisting centralized control.
Ethereum, according to the mandate, can serve as a platform that strengthens and expands these efforts.
At the same time, Buterin emphasizes that Ethereum itself is not meant to replace the world’s institutions or systems. Instead, it acts as a specialized tool within that world—one designed to preserve certain digital freedoms.
The Ethereum Foundation’s role is simply to help maintain and evolve that tool.
With the mandate now public, the organization hopes developers, researchers, and community members will examine it closely. The document outlines not just technical priorities but also the philosophical framework guiding Ethereum’s next chapter.
As Buterin puts it, the foundation is doubling down on Ethereum’s core mission—and preparing the network for the challenges ahead.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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