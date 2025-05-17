Ethereum Reclaims Momentum Amid Pectra Upgrade and Strong Market Tailwinds

Following several months during which it trailed behind the market momentum of Bitcoin, Ethereum now appears to be making a serious comeback.
This up-and-coming cryptocurrency has been gaining pay dirt from several sources:
1. Institutional Interest: Ethereum is seeing a surge in interest not just from retail investors but also from prestigious financial institutions.
2. Supply Dynamics: The supply of Ethereum available on exchanges has been dwindling.
3. Technical Strength: Ever since the Pectra upgrade, Ethereum has been looking healthy on the technical front.
The recent performance of Ethereum is part of a bigger wave of positive vibes coming from the global financial markets. But it’s also being driven by on-chain trends, with the network experiencing some long-term structural changes for the better. Rising demand coupled with a few key technical indicators showing bullish signs could have Ethereum on the brink of a fresh bull run.
The Pectra Upgrade: A Turning Point for Ethereum
Ethereum’s revival can be largely credited to its recent Pectra upgrade. This update significantly improved the network in two major areas: transaction efficiency and overall protocol performance. So why are investors suddenly feeling bullish again? Because Ethereum accomplished something it hadn’t done for quite a while—it not only progressed in a tech sense but also rekindled enthusiasm in the crypto money world.
The impact is already visible on the charts. On the 3-day timeframe, Ethereum has now closed above the 200-period simple moving average (SMA), a level that usually indicates the onset of significant bull runs. The SMA currently sits at $2,700, and Ethereum has been able to not only touch but stay above that level, which, in the eyes of some traders, has confirmed a long-term uptrend.
Interest from institutions has come back with great strength. On May 14, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $63.47 million, and, importantly, all nine of the active ETFs saw zero outflows. This is a stark contrast to earlier this year when capital flows into ETH-based investment vehicles were at best tepid.
Shrinking Exchange Supply Signals Strong Accumulation
Even though the technical aspects form the structure, it is the activity on Ethereum’s network that is lending real momentum to Ethereum’s price progress at the moment. Nearly 1 million ETH have been taken off centralized exchanges in the last month, which is a strong sign that investors have moved into a long-term holding posture with Ethereum and are making no plans for short-term trades.
When exchanges see regular redemptions of ETH from their balances, it can be viewed as a sign of bullish intent from the market. That’s because it means ETH is being taken out of circulation, at least for a time. With fewer ETH “available to the market” (and “potentially to sell”), it means that upward price movement can happen more easily.
The pattern is similar to what has been seen in past bull markets when big withdrawals happened right before prices catapulted higher. With Ethereum’s ecosystem diversifying — with staking, L2 adoption, and an institutional-grade infrastructure that rivals Bitcoin’s — the current situation may reflect a structure where the ecosystem is definitely behind the asset. And it is likely to lift the asset higher.
Key Price Levels and What Comes Next
From a market structure viewpoint, Ethereum is now moving up toward a key resistance area near $3,100. This level represents a near-term roof that the Ethereum structure will need to break to book a move up to price targets in the $3,200 to $3,500 area. This is a good level to watch for a breakout attempt that, if attempted, should carry ETH through this level with authority.
Alternatively, substantial support is at $2,233 — a price point that has, in the past, served as a reliable stopping place during market pullbacks. It is critical Bitcoin holds above this level, especially in light of the risk the whole market could be under water in the next few weeks.
Signs of a brief consolidation phase for Bitcoin and Ethereum’s recent market share gains suggest that a rotating capital force is at work. Nitish Tiwari, a digital asset analyst at Fairlead Strategies, said in a recent note that if such a force is indeed at work, it favors ETH and its ecosystem in the “short, short term.” He still sees potential for shifts in Bitcoin and Ether dominance as new digital asset leadership formations emerge. Inflows to Ethereum and withdrawals from exchanges are two indicators Tiwari is watching closely. Although they aren’t the only two indicators he is watching, he considers them very important ones.
Conclusion: Ethereum Finds Its Footing Again
Ethereum’s resurgence into the market’s spotlight occurred just when conditions were starting to turn for the better. The Pectra upgrade had just occurred and served to remind the marketplace that the Ethereum development team is as active as ever. The upgrade, along with some other recent positive developments in the pipeline for Ethereum, is serving to reinforce the idea that Ethereum might be the digital asset that’s likely to see the most gains in the coming months.
The necessity for institutional involvement remains unquestionable if ETH is to pull off its several potential breakout moves this year—all the way to $3,100 and beyond. No other variable seems to carry as much weight, and why should it? Institutions have the firepower to move not just the price but also the narrative—backers are betting that Ethereum will vault over its midway point (about $3,300) and storm past its previous all-time high (near $4,900).
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!