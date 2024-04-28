Ethereum Price Sees Slight Decline As On-Chain Transactions Draw Attention

Today, the price of Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is experiencing a slight decline as it inches closer to the $3,000 mark.
ETH witnessed a low of $3,071 before undergoing a modest recovery, with the current trading price settling at $3,114. Notably, Ethereum continues to show a 1% loss in value at press time.
Recent on-chain reports have unveiled intriguing transactions involving significant amounts of ETH. Address 0x4E8…fA555 initiated a transfer of 8,150 ETH, valued at $25.64 million, to a Galaxy Digital OTC address, raising suspicions of a commissioned sale.
9,150 ETH Potential Relation With Recent Whale Transaction
This transaction comes on the heels of a similar move a month ago when the same whale transferred 9,150 ETH to the OTC address. Galaxy Digital subsequently deposited the ETH into Coinbase in batches, leading to speculations of a shipment. The opening cost of ETH at this address was approximately $3,371, with the suspected loss from the sold portion estimated at $2.53 million.
Adding to the intrigue, a fresh wallet, suspected to belong to Justin Sun, withdrew a substantial amount of USDT and ETH from Binance today. The transaction mirrors previous behavior observed from two wallets that withdrew large quantities of ETH and stablecoins from Binance.
Did #JustinSun change a new wallet?
A fresh wallet withdrew 95.67M $USDT and 7,402 $ETH($23.3M) from #Binance today.
This is similar to the previous transaction behavior of 2 wallets that withdrew large amounts of $ETH and stablecoins from #Binance.https://t.co/qBsVs3jbnd pic.twitter.com/Gqvd9mStBn
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 27, 2024
These on-chain activities have drawn the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors, prompting speculation and analysis regarding their potential implications for Ethereum’s market dynamics. As traders continue to monitor Ethereum’s price movements, the intricacies of on-chain transactions provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
