Ethereum Price Finally Breaks Above the $1,750 Resistance, Could Tradecurve Increase Again in June?

Despite several price surges over the last month, Ethereum, the largest altcoin by market cap, has been struggling to surpass the resistance of $1,750. Following the Fed’s decision to halt interest rate hikes and several large financial institutions announcing major crypto initiatives, Ethereum has found the momentum break above this key resistance level.
As June continues to unfold, there are speculations regarding a potential resurgence in the value of Ethereum. On the other hand, Tradecurve (TCRV), another cryptocurrency, has soared by 20% in the past week. Investors are wondering if another price jump could occur before the end of the month.
Ethereum (ETH) Finally Breaks the $1,750 Resistance
Over the past few days, Ethereum has experienced notable fluctuations and key resistance levels have come into play. Initially, Ethereum faced a setback on June 14th and 15th, as it dropped by 7% and reached a three-month low of $1,620. This decline impacted investor sentiment, as the expectation of Ethereum surpassing the $2,000 support level was questioned. However, market dynamics shifted on June 20th when Bitcoin’s rally above the $27,000 resistance zone triggered a positive momentum for Ethereum.
Breaking through the $1,720 resistance, Ethereum surpassed the $1,770 resistance and even spiked above $1,800. Consequently, Ethereum experienced further upward momentum, surpassing the 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,824.61 and the 200-Day SMA at $1,650.07, reaching crossing $1,850. According to CoinGecko, Ethereum is trading at $1,909.57, a 5.46% increase in the last 24 hours.
Looking ahead, the next hurdle for Ethereum lies near the $1,920 resistance. If it successfully clears this level, it could pave the way for a rise towards the $2,000 mark. However, failure to overcome the $1,920 resistance could result in a downside correction. In such a scenario, initial support is expected near the $1,850 level.
Could Tradecurve Increase Again in June?
Tradecurve (TCRV) has been more bullish than Ethereum (ETH), rallying by more than 20% to set a new high at $0.018.
However, analysts believe the bullish momentum is not yet over forecasting another TCRV rally to potentially hit $0.025 before the end of the month. With positive market sentiment and a range of supporting factors, TCRV exhibits promising potential for further bullish price movements.
Several factors contribute to this momentum, including the attractive features offered by Tradecurve. Notably, it boasts the absence of mandatory KYC checks, low trading fees, bot trading, copy trading, and access to more markets, setting it apart from exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. These distinguishing features are expected to drive increased trading activity on Tradecurve.
As a result, higher trading volumes and increased liquidity are anticipated, ultimately contributing to the upward movement of TCRV’s price. Currently, the TCRV token is in the fourth phase of its token presale, priced at $0.018 per token but could rally by up to 40% in the fifth stage.
Furthermore, they anticipate a potential surge of up to 100x in the coming months. This optimism has sparked market enthusiasm and attracted a growing number of buyers to participate.
