Ethereum Faces Resistance Amidst Market Gains: Justin Sun’s Activity And ETF Launch Awaited

Despite a 2.5% gain today, Ethereum is grappling with formidable resistance levels, particularly in the range of $3,170 to $3,270. This resistance zone is significant, as it is backed by 1.63 million addresses holding a collective 4.45 million ETH.
Surpassing this hurdle could potentially propel ETH towards the $3,650 mark, offering traders and investors a bullish outlook. Currently, Ethereum is trading at $3,253, reflecting the ongoing battle between buyers and sellers in the market.
In recent hours, notable activity has been observed involving wallet 0x4359, possibly linked to Justin Sun. This wallet withdrew a substantial amount of 15,389 ETH, valued at $49.78 million, from Binance.
Since April 8, Justin Sun, or the entity behind wallet 0x4359, has been actively accumulating ETH, having purchased 147,442 ETH totaling $469.9 million at an average price of $3,179.
This accumulation suggests a strategic move by Sun, potentially indicating participation in staking and restacking activities within the Ethereum ecosystem.
Hong Kong Bitcoin And Ethereum Spot ETF Launch
In other developments, the launch of the Hong Kong Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF is eagerly anticipated, scheduled to commence trading on April 30. According to a spokesperson from HashKey, the ETF will adopt an in-kind approach, which is particularly appealing to crypto natives, market makers, and digital-asset exchanges.
This approach offers greater efficiency and arbitrage opportunities, potentially attracting significant interest from institutional and retail investors alike.
As Ethereum navigates through resistance levels and awaits the ETF launch, market participants remain vigilant, closely monitoring price movements and whale activity.
The outcome of these developments could shape Ethereum’s trajectory in the near term, influencing sentiment and investment decisions across the crypto market.
