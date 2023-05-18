Ethereum (ETH) Recovers After Two Consecutive Performance Issues in 24 Hours While HedgeUp (HDUP) Keeps Winning

The crypto market downturn in 2022 came with the silver lining of exposing several unsound projects. Terra, Celsius, and FTX – along with the fund, 3AC – are just a few projects that fell by the wayside. While that was happening, useful projects and companies with a solid foundation stayed the course.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) is one of the good ones. This stems from the fact that Ethereum (ETH) checks all the right boxes. For starters, the idea behind it is of immense value to crypto.
Ethereum (ETH) is a foundational blockchain that acts as a home for other blockchain projects. It provides security for smaller projects, has its own coding language, and its ERC standard fosters uniformity across its ecosystem.
Layer 2 blockchains built on Ethereum provide a vast array of services from Web3 games to decentralized finance (DeFi). And, they provide the scalability that Ethereum has struggled with for the entirety of its lifespan.
All of this has made Ethereum the number two blockchain after Bitcoin. However, Ethereum has had its ups and downs, just like the rest of the crypto space. In 2021, Ethereum reached an all-time high (ATH) in excess of $4,800, but it is trading well below the $2,000 mark. While it was floundering around $1,750 for the past few days, it now is holding around $1,850.
Unfortunately, the blockchain has seen several transactional issues in the last 24 hours. Blocks were frozen and transactions went unvalidated for several hours before things got going again. The source of these issues isn’t known as of yet, but it surprisingly hasn’t had a large effect on the price of ETH.
It just goes to show you that even the giants of crypto are subject to market forces.
HedgeUp (HDUP)
While Ethereum (ETH) has been below $2,000, HedgeUp (HDUP) has been tearing through its presale. HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new blockchain project that is cornering the alternative assets sector. Alternative assets are anything outside traditional investments like stocks and bonds.
They can even include crypto, but in this case, HedgeUp (HDUP) is concentrating on physical assets like artwork and jewelry. HedgeUp (HDUP) will buy, insure, and store these assets in a secure vault. It will then create NFTs that are backed by those assets.
Several NFTs will exist for each asset, representing a small piece of it. HedgeUp (HDUP) holders will be able to buy those NFTs from HedgeUp’s marketplace. As the value of the asset goes up, so will the value of the NFTs that represent it.
This will have the effect of allowing millions of people to invest in something that they wouldn’t have had access to before. For as little as $1, HedgeUp (HDUP) holders will be able to buy into alternative assets. And, that is just one benefit of the HedgeUp (HDUP) token.
The HedgeUp (HDUP) roadmap calls for the creation of an entire ecosystem. In addition to the NFT marketplace, there will be an education portal to offer masterclasses on investing. There will be wallet and banking functions, a metaverse, and a DAO.
The HedgeUp presale
HedgeUp (HDUP) has already raised more than $1.6 million through its presale, which just started last month. The presale is in stage three, with HedgeUp (HDUP) selling for $0.020. Stage four is right around the corner and, when it gets here, the price will go up to $0.036.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash