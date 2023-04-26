Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), And Collateral Network (COLT) Are The Next Big Cryptocurrencies To Explode In 2023

Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM), and Collateral Network (COLT) are poised to become the next big cryptocurrencies to explode in 2023. Let’s have a look at them and see why.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) has seen significant support. Since the Shanghai update went live last week, over one million staked Ethereum (ETH) worth over $2 billion have been removed from the Ethereum (ETH) network.
On April 12, the highly awaited Ethereum (ETH) Shapella update was released, enabling the withdrawal of staked Ethereum (ETH) trapped in the Ethereum (ETH) beacon chain since last September’s merging event. The update, implemented to improve Ethereum (ETH) liquidity for stakeholders and validators planning to withdraw their assets, intends to strengthen the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain’s efficiency and minimize transaction costs.
Ethereum (ETH) has seen significant increases, rising 19.40% in the last month and 10.62% in the last week to trade beyond $2,100. The market capitalization of Ethereum (ETH) is at $252.37bn, demonstrating the increased trust in the Ethereum (ETH) network after the successful upgrade.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos (ATOM) has risen 11.83% in the last week to become a top market performer. Cosmos (ATOM) has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a 24-hour Cosmos (ATOM) trading volume of $155.03 million. IncomeSharks correctly forecasted Cosmos’s (ATOM) price hike earlier this month, which has climbed by more than 14% in the previous week.
Cosmos (ATOM), now trading at $12.62, has piqued the interest of investors. Analysts predicted a price spike after detecting a strong OBV breakthrough on Cosmos’s (ATOM) chart on April 4, 2023. Developers may soon move Solana Web3 products to the Cosmos (ATOM) environment, gaining additional customers and extending Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain use cases.
This breakthrough has the potential to accelerate Cosmos (ATOM), making Cosmos (ATOM) an appealing proposition for both investors and developers in the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) is the pioneering decentralized crowdlending protocol for tangible off-chain assets. Collateral Network (COLT) is the cutting-edge advancement in asset-backed lending, offering a framework to seamlessly integrate an infinite amount of value into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Collateral Network (COLT) leverages blockchain technology to tokenize tangible assets into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that denote proportional ownership of the underlying asset. The physical assets serve as collateral for loans on the platform.
Given the possibility of fractionalizing NFTs, they can be allocated among various lenders on the Collateral Network (COLT). This enables universal access to the lending sector, irrespective of geographical boundaries or financial status.
Collateral Network (COLT) boasts a proprietary token, COLT, that serves as a medium of exchange and incentivizes users’ active involvement. The advantages include staking, governance privileges, markdowns, and myriad other perks.
Collateral Network (COLT) leverages its proprietary token as its primary means of exchange.
Collateral Network (COLT) has experienced a notable surge from $0.01 to $0.014 in its presale phase. Industry experts have projected that Collateral Network (COLT) will attain a value of $0.35 before the presale phase concludes.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.