Ethereum Closes the Month With 29 Major Upgrades, Launches, and Milestones Across Its Expanding Ecosystem

Ethereum just wrapped one of its most active months of development yet. From protocol upgrades and scaling breakthroughs to institutional adoption and new consumer-facing apps, the network continues to push forward on every front.
An overview posted by the Ethereum team highlighted 29 major launches, updates, and ecosystem milestones , underscoring how fast the network is evolving.
https://twitter.com/ethereum/status/1996974496952013232
Fusaka Upgrade Goes Live
Ethereum kicked off December with Fusaka, its latest network upgrade.
The upgrade went live on December 3 and shipped 13 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs).
Fusaka boosts blob capacity, improves user experience, and introduces data availability sampling , a critical step for secure scaling. The upgrade sets the foundation for future L1 improvements.
Ethereum continues scaling securely.
Aave Debuts Smarter App Interface
Aave released its new Aave App, a redesigned interface aimed at making DeFi simpler.
The upgrade improves navigation, streamlines saving, and gives users clearer pathways into the protocol. Better UX brings more people onchain and strengthens Ethereum’s financial layer.
Devconnect Sets Records in Buenos Aires
Devconnect, the largest Ethereum gathering of the year, took place in Buenos Aires.
The event dubbed itself the “First Ethereum World’s Fair,” bringing together 75+ projects and more than 20,000 registrants. It was the biggest Devconnect yet and a reflection of Ethereum’s global momentum.
Amundi Launches Tokenized Money Market Fund on Ethereum
Europe’s largest asset manager, Amundi, launched the first tokenized share class of an existing euro-denominated money market fund on Ethereum.
Tokenization continues expanding into traditional finance.
Disney Comes Onchain Through Cryptoys
Abstract announced that Disney is coming to Cryptoys, bringing iconic franchises and millions of fans onchain.
Consumer brands are steadily entering the Ethereum ecosystem.
JPMorgan Brings Deposit Token to Base
JPMorgan’s USD deposit token, JPMD, is now live on Base.
The launch marks another step in institutional settlement using Ethereum L2s and deepens the connection between banks and public infrastructure.
AI Agent Ecosystem Chooses Ethereum
Eliza, an open-source framework for AI agents, migrated its $ELIZAOS token to Ethereum.
Teams increasingly see Ethereum as the best programmable base layer for AI-native systems.
Devcon 2026 Heads to Mumbai
The Ethereum Foundation announced that Devcon 2026 will take place in Mumbai, India.
The move expands Ethereum’s footprint across Asia’s fast-growing developer landscape.
Protocol Advocacy Alliance Launches
A coalition of major Ethereum projects , including Aave, Aragon, Curve, Lido, Spark, The Graph, and Uniswap , formed the Ethereum Protocol Advocacy Alliance.
The group aims to protect Ethereum’s neutrality and ensure policies support open, permissionless innovation.
Starknet Activates S-Two Prover
Starknet activated S-two, a high-speed prover now securing every Starknet block.
Faster proofs strengthen Ethereum’s rollup ecosystem and push the network deeper into its ZK-powered future.
Aztec Releases Ignition
Aztec launched Ignition, a decentralized L2 consensus layer.
Ignition advances private, programmable onchain activity and continues Aztec’s push toward encrypted Ethereum applications.
Ethereum Interop Layer Announced
The Ethereum Foundation introduced the Ethereum Interop Layer (EIL).
EIL aims to make Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem feel like one unified chain , all without adding new trust assumptions.
Privacy-Preserving Stablecoin USX Capital Goes Live
USX Capital went live on Scroll and LayerZero.
The stablecoin brings gasless, private transfers and expands Ethereum’s privacy-first financial rails.
Aplus Launches Bank-Friendly Stablecoin Framework
Aplus introduced a turnkey solution for banks to issue GENIUS-compliant stablecoins on Ethereum.
This helps smaller institutions issue stablecoins and compete with larger players.
Nillion Expands Blind Computer Infrastructure to Ethereum
Nillion extended its Blind Computer decentralized computation layer to Ethereum.
It enables private computation across L1 and L2 networks without revealing underlying data , a major step for secure multi-chain infrastructure.
Startale Releases SuperApp for Soneium
Startale launched the Startale App, a SuperApp for Soneium’s fast-growing network.
With 10M+ weekly transactions and 90K+ daily users, the app offers a clean, secure interface for exploring the ecosystem.
wARS Launches Across Ethereum, Base, and World Chain
The Argentine peso–pegged stablecoin wARS launched on Ethereum, Base, and World Chain.
It improves access to digital value tools across Argentina and Latin America.
1inch Introduces Aqua Liquidity Protocol
1inch launched Aqua, a liquidity protocol designed to defragment market maker liquidity and improve execution across DeFi.
- Renegade Goes Live on Arbitrum
- Renegade launched on Arbitrum.
The project aims to bring private trading with dark pools, zero MEV, no slippage, and no price impact.
Robinhood EU Tokenizes Nearly 1,000 Stocks on Arbitrum
Robinhood’s EU app tokenized nearly 1,000 stocks on Arbitrum.
Traditional assets continue moving onchain at scale.
Japan’s Largest Idol Festival Goes Onchain
Japan’s largest idol and fashion festival, Idol Runway Collection, is going onchain.
The transition is powered by Record Protocol on Soneium.
Ethereum Hits 34,000+ TPS
Ethereum recorded a new all-time high of 34,000+ transactions per second, demonstrating that rollups are scaling Ethereum in practice.
The network can now support global, real-world demand.
Shared App Launches on Base and Ethereum
Shared launched on Base and Ethereum.
The app lets users share transactions, follow wallets, and earn rewards.
EigenZero Launches With LayerZero
EigenCloud released EigenZero, a decentralized verifier network backed by cryptoeconomic guarantees.
Celo + ENS Introduce Celonames
Celo and ENS launched Celonames, a human-readable identity system for easier user onboarding across Ethereum applications.
Uniswap Introduces Continuous Clearing Auctions
Uniswap launched Continuous Clearing Auctions, enabling permissionless token auctions with automatic liquidity bootstrapping.
The tool aims to curb unfair launches.
Spire Labs Launches Full Send RPC
Spire Labs launched Full Send, a free RPC with MEV protection and safe inclusion guarantees.
The upgrade strengthens user safety and reduces hidden costs.
Graph Protocol Announces Amp Database
The Graph launched Amp, a blockchain-native database for local smart contract dataset remixing.
It expands Ethereum’s data tooling ecosystem.
DefiLlama Ships LlamaAI
DefiLlama released LlamaAI, a tool for generating onchain charts, insights, and analytics via prompts.
Better analytics deepen transparency across Ethereum’s financial layer.
Ethereum Ends the Month With Momentum
From major L1 upgrades to multi-chain rollups, institutional adoption, consumer brand integrations, privacy layers, and high-performance apps , Ethereum continues building at every layer of the stack.
And with Fusaka now live and rollups hitting new throughput records, the network is scaling in the open, one upgrade at a time.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
