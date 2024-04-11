Ethena Surges To New All-Time Highs Amidst Strong Investor Interest

Ethena, a crypto-native solution built on the Ethereum blockchain, continues to impress as it achieves new all-time highs, reaching $1.497 with a remarkable 15% gain today alone.
In a flurry of recent activity, two Wintermute addresses received a substantial amount of ENA tokens from the Ethena project, totaling 8.43 million ENA, valued at $10.3 million.
Wintermute, holding 21.82 million ENA and 10 million USDe tokens, stands out as the largest on-chain token holder among the three major ENA market makers.
A whale withdrew 6 million $ENA (~ $8.58 million) from Binance and staked all of them just 1 hour ago.
This action instantly catapults him into one of the top stakers within the $ENA contract.
Notably, this individual had previously staked 8.96M $USDe a month ago.
Additionally, a significant whale withdrew 6 million ENA tokens (approximately $8.58 million) from Binance and promptly staked them just a few hours ago. This move instantly elevates the whale to one of the top stakers within the ENA contract. Notably, this individual had previously staked 8.96 million USDe tokens a month ago, demonstrating a strong commitment to the Ethena ecosystem.
ENA Price Action Despite Recent Market Sell-Offs
Despite the broader market downturn, ENA has defied the trend by surging 15% in the past day.
This surge in price coincides with a substantial increase in staking activity, with a total of 114 million ENA tokens, equivalent to approximately $165 million, being staked over the last two days.
The impressive performance of Ethena and the heightened investor interest underscore the growing confidence in the project’s capabilities and potential for long-term success.
As Ethena continues to innovate and attract stakeholders, its position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem is poised to strengthen further.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
