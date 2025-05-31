Ethena Launches USDe on TON: A New Era of Stable, Yield-Bearing Digital Dollars

In a big move toward decentralized finance, Ethena has launched its synthetic dollar, USDe, into the TON (The Open Network) ecosystem. Now, TON users can access a decentralized stable asset that is fully backed and earning yield, and is an alternative to fiat-pegged stablecoins.
USDe is Ethena’s delta-neutral synthetic dollar. It was originally built on Ethereum. We stand out by combining asset-backed stability with yield opportunities. This gives us a compelling package that we offer to crypto users looking for a resilient digital dollar that also works for them. With the move to TON—a network known for its scalability and fast transaction speeds—we now have something that is more accessible than ever.
A Synthetic Dollar Designed for Stability and Yield
In contrast to normal stablecoins that are tied to fiat currencies and frequently depend on centralized custodians, USDe is secured completely by crypto assets. It employs a delta-neutral strategy for maintaining its peg and keeping it stable and minimizing volatility during market ups and downs. A delta-neutral strategy is one involving ETH staking rewards and market hedging.
The framework of USDe guarantees that it retains both structural stability and capital efficiency. Users can create, exchange, and stake USDe without any hindrances and in any way they see fit, liberating them to take maximum advantage of the financial services we provide. The scheme is set up in a way that channels returns from both staked Ethereum and other decentralized finance (DeFi) sources to USDe holders. So, while USDe is enjoying the hard-earned stability of a high-quality digital dollar, it also serves as a vehicle for us to deliver yield to its holders.
For TON community, this integration brings a new kind of stable asset—where the real innovation is. This isn’t a placeholder for fiat but an actively managed, crypto-native strategy that grows.
Incentivized Participation Through Ethena Points
To encourage users to engage with the system, Ethena has kicked off a rewards campaign, where users accumulate “Ethena Points.” These points are like gilded carrots that dangle in front of users, encouraging them to do exactly what we want them to do: participate in the ecosystem. And doing that, in earning these points, is pretty straightforward.
Swapping assets for USDe is a straightforward process, and it requires no specialized knowledge or skills. If you hold TON or USDT, you can easily exchange some of your assets for USDe. Then, like a good practice in personal finance, you can stake the USDe or otherwise provide liquidity with it to net you some points and rewards.
Participants have total control over how they want to take part in the ecosystem. When providing liquidity, they can choose to be a part of the instant liquidity group — which has slightly reduced rewards but allows for easy access to their funds — or the 7-day cooldown group, which has better rewards but requires a week to access the given funds.
Ethena Points amass across the effort, and the more users pitch in by either staking or supplying liquidity, the fatter the claims they lay on rewards at some undetermined point in the future. This is good for us and for our ecosystem partners. It turns every interaction with the protocol into a real opportunity for growth.
Real-Time Performance Tracking and Transparency
One of the things that makes Ethena strong is the transparently seamless user experience it offers. Users can enjoy that experience once they allocate USDe into staking or liquidity pools. At that juncture, they can track the performance of USDe allocated to either use case in real-time.
Accrued rewards are clearly laid out on the staking dashboard; those who stake can see their rewards grow. The liquidity pool page for USDe/USDT allows users to do the same.
Integrating USDe into the TON ecosystem offers an opportunity for no other than Ethena to bring not simply a synthetic stablecoin, but what could serve as a building block for a more robust, decentralized financial infrastructure in this space. Accessible via a user-friendly platform, the previously centralized financial instruments that TON and other blockchain projects offer become available to anyone who holds a TON wallet.
This campaign is moving forward, and with it, an increasing number of users are joining the Ethena network. This network, in turn, is signaling what could be a sea change in how users relate to stable assets. No longer viewed simply as digital dollars, these assets now seem to be regarded as yield-bearing tools with which one could participate in DeFi for the long haul.
To sum up, Ethena is positioning itself at the very edge of innovative DeFi with the debut of USDe on TON. Where it really gets interesting and powerful is that in combining for the first time three major defining features of DeFi protocols: stability, yield, and user empowerment.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
