Don’t Use This Website When Generating a Bitcoin Paper Wallet

There will never be a shortage of Bitcoin wallet solutions. One of the safest options is to create a paper wallet, but not every online generator can be trusted either.
Using a paper wallet isn’t necessarily a long-term BTC storage solution.
Don’t Generate a Paper Wallet Online
While it can serve that purpose, it is a piece of paper, after all.
In terms of giving Bitcoin as a gift to friends, family, and loved ones, paper wallets can certainly be useful.
When creating such a wallet, it is often better not to rely on an online service.
A new security alert has been issued for Bitcoinpaperwallet, a platform providing this particular wallet generation service.
However, it seems as if the precious information associated with this process isn’t as tamper-proof as one might think.
Some major websites in this industry even refer to the platform as a go-to paper wallet generator option.
It is evident that, while that is not uncommon, these issues are not new either.
In fact, they were first reported nearly a full year ago.
Who no one bothered to remove all references to this platform from their website at the time, is a mystery.
No one should want others to lose money in any capacity.
