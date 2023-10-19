Dogecoin Holders Alert: Unleash Your Wealth Potential with Bitcoin Spark

Amidst the shifting crypto landscape, experts recommend Dogecoin (DOGE) holders look into Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) to unleash their ultimate wealth potential.
What is Dogecoin?
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that was created in December 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, two software engineers. It features the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” internet meme as its logo and operates on a blockchain similar to Bitcoin, but with
faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs.
Is Dogecoin still popular?
While Dogecoin maintains a dedicated and passionate community, its popularity in the crypto sphere has experienced a notable shift. It has seen a decline in its ranking among the top cryptocurrencies, and other meme coins, such as Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), have outshined its popularity throughout the year. The crypto world is evolving, with a growing emphasis on blockchain technologies that can address practical, real-world issues. As a result, Dogecoin (DOGE) faces challenges in maintaining its relevance.
What is Bitcoin Spark?
Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) is a cutting-edge blockchain and cryptocurrency that aims to redefine the landscape of digital transactions. It boasts lightning-fast transaction speeds and low gas fees, achieved by a short block time, heightened individual block transaction capabilities, and extensive nodes.
Bitcoin Spark stands out for its pioneering concept of decentralized CPU and GPU rental, underpinned by a groundbreaking consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Process (PoP). PoP obliges users to contribute processing power to the network in order to confirm transactions and get rewards, albeit with diminishing returns per additional power. This, coupled with a multitude of network nodes, ensures an equitable ecosystem that accommodates even lower-powered devices. Interestingly, the native Bitcoin Spark application will extend compatibility to Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android users, facilitating seamless participation in this novel process.
The contributed processing power is subsequently leased to individuals and organizations grappling with high CPU/GPU-intensive tasks. Payments will be transacted exclusively in BTCS, with network validators receiving a 97% share of the revenue, plus newly minted BTCS and transaction fees from confirmed blocks.
Furthermore, Bitcoin Spark’s ecosystem incorporates advertising slots within its application and blockchain explorer, which will be community-policed and also paid for using BTCS. Network participants will enjoy a 50% share of the generated advertising revenue, along with incentives for overseeing the ad content.
What’s more, the Bitcoin Spark network boasts multiple layers that enhance its scalability and versatility. It features a dedicated smart contract layer with separate execution systems, all achieving finality on the main network. This configuration promotes diversity by allowing developers to leverage various high-level and low-level programming languages to craft smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps).
Aside from its innovative technology and real-world uses, there’s a limited supply of 21 million BTCS tokens. This indicates long-term value growth for Bitcoin Spark, as seen with Bitcoin (BTC). Additionally, BTCS is currently selling at $3.00, accompanied by a 7% bonus and other benefits in Phase 7 of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The crypto will launch at $10 on November 30th, indicating a 357% profit. Notably, analysts suggest Bitcoin Spark’s low market capitalization, unique value proposition, and launch being close to the 2024 bull run bodes well for unprecedented price surges.
