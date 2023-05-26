Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction, Surpassed by Pepe (PEPE), Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Gains Offer Bigger Gains

As crypto whales spend millions on buying the Pepe (PEPE) dip, people are starting to wonder if the coin will not only surpass Dogecoin (DOGE) but also become the hottest meme coin on the market. While those two meme coins battle it on the exchanges, investors are predicting massive returns of 3500% for a new DeFi project set to revolutionize the lending industry – Collateral Network (COLT).
Collateral Network (COLT) Brings Jaw-Dropping Innovation to the Market
If the crypto market could have a hot topics section plastered somewhere, the headliner for the past few weeks would be Collateral Network. As Collateral Network brings huge potential to revolutionize the way we finance and get loans, investors are looking more and more into the project and buying its public presale.
Collateral Network is the first-ever Web3 peer-to-peer lending platform that provides people with a much easier and faster way to get loans directly on the blockchain. Namely, Collateral Network allows borrowers to unlock liquidity against real-world assets like watches, jewelry, vintage cars, etc., and get fair rates while they’re at it.
All borrowers need to do is send their real-world asset to Collateral Network, where it gets valued by an AI program and stored in a secure vault. After the valuation, Collateral Network mints the asset into a 100% asset-backed NFT and sells fractions of it to other Collateral Network holders.
The lenders who finance the loans will receive weekly payments in return, which will act as a passive income stream until the loan is repaid. Lenders can finance multiple loans and, by doing so, create a diversified portfolio of passive income streams that they’ll get on a weekly basis.
Once the borrower repays the loan, Collateral Network will return the assets to them and burn the NFT that it minted from it. And if a borrower defaults, lenders will still be able to get their funds back via Collateral Network’s private auctions.
Not only can both lenders and borrowers benefit from COLT’s lending process, but they’ll also get discounts on borrowing/trading fees, access to auctions, governance rights, and passive income from staking.
Currently, Collateral Network (COLT) is at its public presale and, within a few weeks, has managed to pump its initial presale price of $0.01 to $0.014 – a 40% increase. However, experts believe that this is only the beginning and predict 3500% returns for the coin before it even hits exchanges. And once it does, it’s set to surge by 100x! People who buy the token now will also get a 40% deposit bonus.
Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Worth Buying
As April 20 rolled around, Dogecoin investors tried their best to boost the Dogecoin price up to $1. And like every year, Dogecoininvestors failed. However, Dogecoin investors are still confident in Dogecoin and expecting price increases, even while Pepe (PEPE) is surpassing the Dogecoin price predictions.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.07214, a 0.48% decrease in the last 24 hours. On the flip side, the Dogecoin (DOGE) trading volume is on the rise, with a 21.51% increase in the past 24 hours. In addition, the Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap is down by 0.60%.
Is Pepe (PEPE) Worth Buying
After the recent slump in Pepe prices, crypto whales swooped in and spent millions buying the Pepe dip. Three crypto whales alone spent around $4 million combined on Pepe and bought over two trillion Pepe coins at once.
At the moment, Pepe (PEPE) is trading at $0.000001569, a 15.18% increase in the last 24 hours. Likewise, both the Pepe (PEPE) trading volume and Pepe (PEPE) market cap increased – by 44.46% and 12.49%, respectively.
Investors predict even more price surges for Pepe in the near future as more people are buying up this meme coin.
For more information on Collateral Network visit the website, join the presale or join the community for regular updates.
Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:
Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/
Presale: https://presale.collateralnetwork.io/login
Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash