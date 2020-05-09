Does Binance Even Have a Headquarter These Days?

To this day, no one really knows where the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is headquartered. If Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has any say in the matter, it will remain like that for quite some time to come.
There are many questions as to where Binance’s official offices are located exactly.
The Binance Mystery Deepens
The world’s biggest crypto exchange has set up operations across many different countries in recent years.
For some, this has become a big mystery that makes one wary of the trading platform.
Over the years, numerous locations have been hinted as possible headquarters.
Regions include China, Hong Kong, Malta, and a few others.
Most of these locations are named whenever some regulatory development takes place that might affect crypto exchanges.
Why no one wants to be transparent as to where the headquarters really are, remains to be seen.
Even Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tries to avoid answering that question whenever possible.
He even went as far as claiming how Binance “doesn’t need an office”, although that is not a valid answer.
He does claim that Binance now has offices in roughly 50 different countries, thus making one of them the “headquarters” may not necessarily be required.