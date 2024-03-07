Disappointed Whale Finally Dumps XRP, Buys Upcoming Small-Cap Project with Better Potential, Priced at Just $0.06

Ripple (XRP) is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies. This bridge currency offers financial institutions a more cost-effective way to exchange crypto and fiat currencies. It is currently ranked at #6 with a live market cap of $32,478,833,661 USD according to CoinMarketCap.
XRP is currently priced at $0.5834 and is down by 12.10% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Being in the crypto market for a long time and being owned by a significant firm suggests that the price should be at least in two digits, but even the all-time high of XRP was in one digit, which was $3.4, in 2018.
Shocking XRP Dumping
Ripple Labs owns XRP, and this project was launched in 2012 when crypto was not adopted worldwide, compared to the scenario in 2024, where mass crypto adoption is taking place worldwide. XRP has observed no significant pumps in a year, even though the market has almost completely recovered from the bear market.
This has been the topic of discussion for the longest time due to the ripple and SEC case in the crypto space. However, recently, XRP has been under discussion because whales are disappointed and dumping it. From 2017 to 2024, large amounts of XRP tokens are being dumped.
XRP started to decline in the 2021 bear market, and since then, its recovery has been prolonged. Even in the current market, the recovery phase is very disappointing. Moreover, XRP’s performance over ten years shows a 70% decrease compared to Bitcoin. Investors are no longer bullish about this project, and its holders are shifting to other better potential projects.
Many other holders of XRP are now concerned about its slow price recovery compared to the other altcoins in this bull market and are shifting toward projects with better upside potential.
Investors Choose Algotech (ALGT) Over XRP.
Algotech (ALGT) was launched in 2024, and since then, it has continuously made noise in the crypto space because of its remarkable performance. Whales predict that this underrated project can beat other DeFi projects and known altcoins in no time. Algotech raised $1.1 million within two days in its private seed round and shocked the entire crypto space.
The algorithmic trading platform offers cutting-edge trading features to investors, such as breakout detection, mean reversion, and arbitrage large-scale trades with seamless integration. Algotech, being a community-centric project, gives governance rights to the investors and adds profit shares to the project.
Algotech (ALGT) has been in the headlines for raising over $2 Million in its public presale within two weeks with 3,000 unique holders. This platform has sold over 45 Million ALGT tokens and is showing no signs of slowing down. Many Investors are eager to grab tokens at $0.06 before the token price increases to $0.08.
Based on these factors, Algotech (ALGT) got the upper hand over XRP, and it is predicted that Algotech (ALGT) can give a 300% return to early investors if it launches on major exchanges.
Learn more about this project:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.