DeRace Price Up 34%, Reaching new ATH at $4.67

DeRace is doing extremely well today, registering upwards of 30% gain, rising from $3.82 to $4.67 at the time of writing.
What Is DeRace?
DeRace is a “complete NFT horse racing ecosystem” that aims to set a new standard for the betting industry. According to their website:
“DeRace is a play-to-earn NFT horse racing metaverse where you can participate in horse races, breed NFT horses with unique characteristics, build your own NFT hippodrome and make profit while doing it.”
In other words, DeRace is a virtual NFT horse racing universe based on blockchain and powered by $DERC
Why Is the DeRace Price Rising?
One potential reason for DeRace’s recent price surge is due to a recent listing on QuickSwap:
⚡️ $DERC is available on @QuickswapDEX exchange ⚡️
🐉 Trade the $DERC/USDC pair here: https://t.co/IjNPD9w0v0
Token contract:
0xb35fcbcf1fd489fce02ee146599e893fdcdc60e6#PlayToEarn #NFTGaming #BlockchainGaming pic.twitter.com/1DwaERks2m
— DeRace (@DeRaceNFT) November 3, 2021
QuickSwap is a decentralized exchange powered by Polygon (formerly known as $MATIC), that includes benefits such as lightning-fast speeds and near zero gas fees.
$DERC Statistics & Features
$DERC’s current market cap is $154.7M ranking it #369. The circulating supply of $DERC is 24.2M with the total supply at 120M.
One feature investors might find exciting, is the ability to stake your $DERC on a Uniswap Liquidity Pool. Simply deposit your $DERC-USDC Uniswap Liquidity Pool tokens to earn extra Annual Percentage Yield in $DERC!
As a reward for staking your $DERC, the top 40 stakers will receive NFT horses as a bonus reward, and 20 lucky stakers will get NFT horses as an extra bonus at the end of the program.
Keep in mind that the program rewards will be distributed over a period of 2 months, so if you decide to stake $DERC know that the tokens will be locked up for some time.
Where to Buy $DERC?
At the time of writing, 10 exchanges support DeRace, the top 4 by volume are:
- PancakeSwap
- Uniswap
- Gate.io
- Crypto.com
If you aren’t too comfortable using a decentralized exchange, the easiest way to purchase $DERC would be via the Crypto.com app.
