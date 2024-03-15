Decrease In Layer 2 Transaction Fees After Dencun Upgrade and EIP-4844

In the aftermath of the recent Dencun upgrade and the deployment of EIP-4844, there has been a noticeable decline in transaction fees across various Layer 2 (L2) networks. This development marks a significant step forward in addressing the issue of high transaction costs within the Ethereum ecosystem.
During the last hour (9:00–10:00 UTC+8), several L2 networks witnessed a considerable reduction in transaction fees. Optimism, for instance, reported an average transaction fee of $0.05, with a median fee of $0.0038.
Similarly, Base recorded an average fee of $0.064 and a median fee of $0.0008. Arbitrum and zkSync Era also experienced reductions in fees, with Arbitrum reporting an average fee of $0.5 and zkSync Era registering an average fee of $0.161.
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 14, 2024
One notable example of the fee reduction is seen in the zkSync Era sequencer using Calldata, where the cost dropped from 0.11 ETH to 0.013 ETH, representing a significant decrease of approximately 88%. This reduction in fees has been welcomed by users and developers alike, as it significantly lowers the barrier to entry for utilizing Layer 2 solutions.
Coinbase’s Head of Development, Jesse Pollak, took to Twitter to highlight the impact of these changes, noting that the Coinbase L2 Network Base previously cost $0.31 per transaction, but has now decreased to a mere $0.0005. This substantial reduction in fees underscores the positive effects of the recent upgrades on transaction affordability and accessibility.
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 14, 2024
Starknet, L2 Network Drops In Price
Furthermore, Starknet, another prominent L2 network, synchronized with the Dencun upgrade, resulting in a remarkable drop in gas fees. According to a screenshot shared by Starknet’s official Twitter account, gas fees on the network plummeted to approximately US$0.01-0.04 per transaction, down from around $2 previously.
According to a screenshot shared by Starknet’s official Twitter account, Starknet has synchronized the Dencun upgrade and the gas fee has dropped to about US$0.01-0.04. Previously, a single gas transaction on Starknet was around $2, a decrease of 99%. https://t.co/jGMHwPSDeu pic.twitter.com/7kDFyBE4RB
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 13, 2024
This represents a staggering decrease of 99%, signaling a significant improvement in cost efficiency for users interacting with the Starknet platform.
Overall, the decrease in Layer 2 transaction fees following the Dencun upgrade and EIP-4844 deployment reflects a positive development for the Ethereum ecosystem, paving the way for enhanced scalability and affordability in blockchain transactions.
