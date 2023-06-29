Decoding the Jump in Tradecurve’s Trading Volume: How Does It Compare With Binance and Ethereum Classic?

As Binance sells Bitcoin for BNB, the Binance (BNB) token increases in value. Meanwhile, analysts wonder what’s in store for Ethereum Classic (ETC) as the token slowly escapes its previous downward slope. However, none of these price increases compare to the 80% returns and $2.8 million raised by Tradecurve (TCRV) while the token is still in its public presale.
New Government Regulations In Belgium Leave Binance (BNB) Hanging
Binance (BNB) managed to boost the Binance (BNB) value by selling Bitcoin for BNB. And even though that strategy is sticking, experts are uncertain what Binance (BNB)’s future will be like after Belgium announces that Binance has violated existing cryptocurrency prohibitions.
Namely, Belgium’s leading regulatory authority stated that Binance (BNB) has been providing exchange services between legal and virtual currencies. It stated that this was a violation of its regulations and halted all Binance (BNB) activities in Belgium.
However, this still hasn’t influenced the Binance (BNB) price negatively, as Binance (BNB) is trading at $238.66, a 1.10% increase in the last 24h.
What’s in Store for Ethereum Classic (ETC)?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been underperforming for months now, leaving Ethereum Classic (ETC) holders wondering if the token will ever make up for the losses. However, recently Ethereum Classic (ETC) has turned for the better. And as the bullish sentiment around Ethereum Classic (ETC) continues, experts believe that Ethereum Classic (ETC) will continue to rise in price for the time being.
Currently, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is trading at $18.76, a 1.43% increase in the last 24 hours. The Ethereum Classic (ETC) market cap is also up by 1.47%, while the trading volume is down by 28.90%.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Stuns the Market With Its Jump in Trading Volume
Tradecurve (TCRV) recently gained 12,500 users as people started to realize the potential that the platform has. Namely, Tradecurve allows users access to a wide range of assets that they can trade from one account, such as stocks, commodities, options, bonds, crypto, forex, CFDs, ETFs, and more.
It combines the best elements from centralized and decentralized exchanges and brings them all to traders in one powerful platform, allowing them to conduct all their trades in one place, from one account. And all you need to do to create an account is enter your email address and connect your crypto wallet. Once the account’s set up, you need to buy some TCRV tokens and commence your trading – no KYC and no personal information are required.
Tradecurve is a decentralized and borderless platform in nature, meaning that it allows anonymous trading to people from every corner of the world. It also offers a wide range of other benefits, such as copy trading, AI algorithmic trading, high leverage, daily, weekly, and monthly trade-back rebates, a Metaverse trading academy, and much more.
Currently, Tradecurve’s native token, TCRV, is trading at $0.018 and is in Stage 4 of its public presale. The token has already surged 80% in value, and experts believe that it’ll surge another 50x before the presale is over. And with the massive utility and trading options that Tradecurve offers, experts predict that the TCRV token will surge a further 100x once it hits exchanges.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.