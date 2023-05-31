Decentraland Price Prediction – Investors leave the metaverse for Tradecurve’s real-world application

Before the market crash of 2022, the metaverse-based project, Decentraland (MANA), was booming. However, the hype around the metaverse projects has faded, and Decentraland (MANA) is in a crisis.
Moreover, in 2023, investors are biased toward real-world utility tokens; thus, Tradecurve’s presale is dominating all investment discussions. The project, which is in its presale phase, is set to rake in $20 million through its IEO. Let’s dwell deeper into its intricacies.
Decentraland (MANA) Announces Metaverse Pride Event
Decentraland (MANA) has announced the return of its Metaverse Pride event in 2023. The event, which celebrates “the diversity of the global LGBTQIA+ community,” will be hosted by Decentraland (MANA) in collaboration with Polygonal Mind and Vegas City. Metaverse Pride 2023 will be a 3-day virtual event to be held from June 27 to June 29 within the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse.
The event will feature several experiences, live musical performances, virtual art installations, and educational content dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. According to the official announcement by Decentraland (MANA), the Metaverse Price 2023 event will be bigger and better than its previous versions.
However, given the failure of Decentraland’s (MANA) Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, experts are concerned about the success of the Pride event. Recently, Decentraland (MANA) concluded its third version of the Metaverse Fashion Week. But only 26,000 users attended the event despite the participation of 60 labels, including Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger. Notably, last year’s version of fashion week was attended by more than 100,000 users. Therefore, investors are not having a high hope for the upcoming Metaverse Pride 2023.
Decentraland’s (MANA) market value has also taken a downturn in recent months. The price of Decentraland (MANA) has plunged by 15% in the past month. Decentraland (MANA) is now available to trade at $0.47. Besides, Decentraland (MANA) has witnessed a considerable decline in the demand for its virtual real estate.
Tradecurve Redefines Presale Success
Global crypto ownership is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2%, and more than 550 million new users are expected to join the crypto trading industry. Subsequently, the demand for a next-gen trading platform has intensified, as the existing crypto exchanges are fraught with many challenges that hurt the growth potential of traders. Therefore, Tradecurve has grabbed all the eyeballs since its launch.
It is an inclusive trading exchange that allows the trading of all derivatives using cryptocurrencies, and with a single account. There is no onboarding cross-checking process, like KYC verification, on this platform, making it safer than other exchanges that infringe upon users’ private details.
Besides, existing exchanges like Coinbase, OKB, and Robin Hood App charge exorbitantly high fees on transactions, which eats out a large proportion of traders’ profit. But Tradecurve allows users to trade at the lowest fees possible, increasing the profit margin of traders.
Two stages of Tradecurve’s presale have concluded, and stage 3 is sailing with massive popularity. Currently, a TCRV token is purchasable at $0.015. The project’s market value is projected to surge by 5000% in the upcoming months.
After the presale round, TCRV tokens will be launched on Uniswap, and other tier-1 CEXs, where it is expected to rise by 100x.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.